Ms. Joan Jett Blakk Stars In MRS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT

May. 24, 2019  

Ms. Joan Jett Blakk Stars In MRS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT

Ms. Blakk For President is a brand new work conceived, co-written, and directed by Tina Landau (Spongebob SquarePants: the Broadway Musical), co-written by and starring Tarell Alvin McCraney (Oscar winner, Moonlight).

Meet America's first drag queen presidential candidate Ms. Joan Jett Blakk as she announces her bid to run for President of the United States. It's Chicago, 1992, and with the AIDS crisis at its height, Joan and the newly formed Queer Nation Chicago have an urgent agenda.

Joan sets off on an exhilarating and dangerous journey to drag queer politics out of the closet and into a future where ALL are visible and ALL have a place at the table.

Inspired but not bound by true events, MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT takes us into the heart and mind of one of Chicago's most singular and radical citizens. Infused with music and hilarity, MS. BLAKK is part campaign rally, part nightclub performance, part confessional and all party!

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow



Related Articles View More Chicago Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Ms. Joan Jett Blakk Stars In MRS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT
  • Photo Flash: Griffin Theatre Company Presents FOR SERVICES RENDERED
  • Photo Flash: First Look at A FUNNY THING... At Metropolis Performing Arts Centre
  • Photo Flash: SIX Celebrates Opening Night
  • A Red Orchid Theatre Announces New Members To Its Artistic Ensemble
  • Chicago Dramatists Announces Schedule Of Summer Classes

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup