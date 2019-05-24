Ms. Joan Jett Blakk Stars In MRS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT

Ms. Blakk For President is a brand new work conceived, co-written, and directed by Tina Landau (Spongebob SquarePants: the Broadway Musical), co-written by and starring Tarell Alvin McCraney (Oscar winner, Moonlight).

Meet America's first drag queen presidential candidate Ms. Joan Jett Blakk as she announces her bid to run for President of the United States. It's Chicago, 1992, and with the AIDS crisis at its height, Joan and the newly formed Queer Nation Chicago have an urgent agenda.

Joan sets off on an exhilarating and dangerous journey to drag queer politics out of the closet and into a future where ALL are visible and ALL have a place at the table.

Inspired but not bound by true events, MS. BLAKK FOR PRESIDENT takes us into the heart and mind of one of Chicago's most singular and radical citizens. Infused with music and hilarity, MS. BLAKK is part campaign rally, part nightclub performance, part confessional and all party!

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow





