Mercury Theater Chicago to Celebrate its Reopening With July Event

Mercury Theater Chicago will celebrate its reopening plans at an Open House at the Venus Cabaret, 3745 N. Southport Ave, on July 10 and 11, 2021. The Open House will be a joyful event to welcome audiences for live music and cocktails and the opportunity for guests to meet the new leadership team of Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter, Managing Director Shane Murray-Corcoran and newly announced Cabaret Director Honey West, along with Executive Producers Walter Stearns and Eugene Dizon.

Mercury Theater Chicago staff and performers will be welcoming patrons, friends and neighbors on Saturday, July 10 from 1:00pm-10:00pm and Sunday, July 11 from noon-7:00pm in conjunction with the return of the Southport Arts Fest. Live entertainment by Mercury Theater Chicago alumni will begin at 2:00pm on Saturday and 1:00pm on Sunday.

The Open House is free and reservations are not necessary. Cocktails crafted by the Mercury Theater Chicago's new Beverage Director Sarah Wurz will be available for purchase. The schedule of performers will be available in advance at mercurytheaterchicago.com.

The Mercury Theater Chicago recently welcomed Honey West as its new Cabaret Director at the Venus Cabaret. A graduate of Indiana University, Honey has been a hit on the cabaret circuit since her debut in the 1990 one-woman show, "A Taste of Honey". Her extensive experience on stage has won her two After Dark Awards as Chicago's Outstanding Cabaret Entertainer as well as several other honors and accolades including a Jeff-nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, and Best Actress award from BroadwayWorld.com.

In 2012, Honey was inducted into the Chicago Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame. Throughout her long career, Honey has worked tirelessly to break down walls and to dispel myths and misconceptions about trans performers. She has enriched the Chicago cabaret, stage, and entertainment worlds and has used her talents to give back to LGBT communities.

Artistic Director Christopher Chase Carter comments, "I am invigorated and inspired by the leadership team assembled at The Mercury Theater, especially now with the newest addition of Honey West. We have been busy planning the future of the company, including upcoming programming for our fall season, and we look forward to opening our doors in July with musical performances and cocktails. Our enthusiasm and optimism are palpable as we have been anticipating the day when our friends and patrons are gathered again for live musical performances."