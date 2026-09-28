Madison Finke Joins American Music Institute Faculty

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American Music Institute (AMI) will welcome Madison Finke to its faculty. They are available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at AMI's Clarendon Hills and Downers Grove Campus. Mx. Madison Finke brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to AMI's Voice / Piano programs, inspiring students of all ages and skill levels.

Mezzo-soprano Madison Finke is a professional opera singer with more than a decade of performance experience. They earned her Master in Music from Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music and her Bachelor of Music from University of Hartford.

Madison has established a diverse career spanning opera, musical theatre, and concert performance. Madison has performed with professional opera companies and organizations including Virginia Opera, Connecticut Opera, Hartford Opera, Hartt Opera Theatre, and Tidewater Opera Initiative. As a concert artist, Madison was a member of the professional octet Gertrudiana Cappella.

Madison has also appeared as a featured soloist with renowned choirs throughout the United States, performing major works including Bach's Magnificat, Haydn's Nelson Mass, Handel's Messiah, Duruflé's Requiem, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9. As a Voice, Piano, and Ukulele instructor at AMI, Madison inspires students to build rock-solid confidence and reach their full musical potential.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 06 Hrs 26 Min 33 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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