Madison Finke Joins American Music Institute Faculty
The professional opera performer will teach voice, piano, and ukulele at AMI's Clarendon Hills and Downers Grove campuses.
American Music Institute (AMI) will welcome Madison Finke to its faculty. They are available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at AMI's Clarendon Hills and Downers Grove Campus. Mx. Madison Finke brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to AMI's Voice / Piano programs, inspiring students of all ages and skill levels.
Mezzo-soprano Madison Finke is a professional opera singer with more than a decade of performance experience. They earned her Master in Music from Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music and her Bachelor of Music from University of Hartford.
Madison has established a diverse career spanning opera, musical theatre, and concert performance. Madison has performed with professional opera companies and organizations including Virginia Opera, Connecticut Opera, Hartford Opera, Hartt Opera Theatre, and Tidewater Opera Initiative. As a concert artist, Madison was a member of the professional octet Gertrudiana Cappella.
Madison has also appeared as a featured soloist with renowned choirs throughout the United States, performing major works including Bach's Magnificat, Haydn's Nelson Mass, Handel's Messiah, Duruflé's Requiem, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 9. As a Voice, Piano, and Ukulele instructor at AMI, Madison inspires students to build rock-solid confidence and reach their full musical potential.
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