MONTE CARLO NIGHT Gala to Mark BrightSide Theatre's 15th Anniversary

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BrightSide Theatre will celebrate its 15th anniversary with 'Monte Carlo Night,' a gala and fundraiser, on Friday, September 25, 2026, at Yellow Box Theatre, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville. The special evening will bring together supporters, artists, audiences, and community members to honor 15 years of stories, performances, and memories while raising support for BrightSide Theatre's future.

Guests will enjoy a cocktail reception, Italian dinner buffet, entertainment, casino-style games, live and silent auctions, and special anniversary moments celebrating BrightSide Theatre's impact in Naperville and the surrounding area. Tickets may be purchased online at https://brightsidetheatre.com/15th-anniversary-gala/.

For 15 years, BrightSide Theatre has brought professional theatre, concerts, youth productions, and community performances to Naperville and the surrounding area. The anniversary gala will celebrate everyone who has helped shape that journey and will help make the next 15 years possible.

Proceeds from the event will support BrightSide Theatre's continued work creating professional theatre, providing opportunities for local artists, and inspiring young performers through the BrightSide Theatre Youth Project.

Event Details

What: Monte Carlo Night: 15th Anniversary Gala & Fundraiser

When: Friday, September 25, 2026

Where: Yellow Box Theatre, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville 60540

Tickets: $125 per person, available at https://brightsidetheatre.com/15th-anniversary-gala/

RSVP Deadline: September 21, 2026

Schedule: 6:30 p.m. cocktail reception and check-in; 7:00–10:00 p.m. Italian buffet, entertainment, casino-style games, and auctions

About BrightSide Theatre

BrightSide Theatre (Jeffrey Cass, Artistic Director and Julie Ann Kornak, Executive Director) is committed to Enlighten, Educate, and Entertain through comedies and inspirational stories from across the globe. A unique blend of award-winners, premieres, modern works and timeless classics meant to reflect upon and inform the community inhabit BrightSide's stage. For more information on BrightSide Theatre, visit www.BrightSidetheatre.com.

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