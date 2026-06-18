LEOPOLDSTADT at Writers Theatre to Close After Additional Week Added to Run

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Writers Theatre has announced an additional week of performances to the already-extended run of Leopoldstadt, the sweeping yet intimate semi-autobiographical play written by the late, celebrated playwright Tom Stoppard, directed by Carey Perloff. Leopoldstadt will now run through August 16, 2026, in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

A Jewish family braves the darkest and most consequential chapters of the 20th century in this epic masterpiece from the late Tom Stoppard.

Under the direction of Carey Perloff, a frequent collaborator and dear friend of Stoppard's, this new production features script revisions the two made expressly for Writers Theatre.

The Tony Award-winning play marks the largest production in Writers Theatre history and the final play from one of our era's greatest playwrights.

'Tom Stoppard's final play is one of his most personal, emotionally powerful, and epic in its scope. This summer, Writers audiences will experience Leopoldstadt in the most intimate venue the play has ever been performed in and feel every word of it. It will almost be like you are inside this family's Vienna flat with them through the decades,' said Braden Abraham. 'With Tom's blessing, and through the ingenuity of director Carey Perloff—one of Stoppard's closest collaborators—her creative team, and a large ensemble of Chicago's finest actors, we are attempting something with this presentation that has never been done before.'

The cast of Leopoldstadt includes Justin Albinder as Zac/Nathan, Ian Barford as Hermann, Ella Bopari as Young Sally/Mimi, Levi Charnay as Young Jacob/Heini, Hanna Dworkin as Poldi/Hanna and understudy for Emilia/Eva, Jessie Fisher as Hilde/Rosa, Sean Fortunato as Ernst, Kate Fry as Gretl, Ian Geers as understudy for Ludwig, Sam Bell-Gurwitz as Jacob/Leo, Erik Hellman as Fritz/Percy, Asha Dale Hopman as Young Rosa/Bella, Rachel Jones as Ensemble and understudy for Jana/Sally and Wilma, Theo Clark Leber as Young Jacob/Heini, Morgan Medina as Young Rosa/Bella, Andrew Mueller as Otto/Civilian and understudy for Fritz/Percy and Ernst, Grainne Ortlieb as Jana/Sally and understudy for Hanna/Hermine, Sarah Coakley Price as Wilma and understudy for Eva/Nellie, Barbara Robertson as Emilia/Eva, Adeline Rosenthal as Young Sally/Mimi, Sebastian Rus and Caleb Scherr sharing the role of Pauli/Young Leo, Joey Slotnick as Ludwig, and Brenann Stacker as Hanna/Hermine. Additional understudies include Ani Cohen, Jack Doherty, Göran Norquist, and Rebekah Ward.

The creative team is led by director Carey Perloff, with Faith Hart serving as assistant director and Tommy Rapley as choreographer. The design team includes Ken MacDonald (Scenic Designer), Keith Parham (Lighting Designer), Alex Jaeger (Costume Designer), Tom Watson (Makeup and Wigs Designer), and Eva Breneman (Voice, Dialects, and Text).

Written by Tom Stoppard and directed by Carey Perloff, Leopoldstadt began performances on June 4, 2026, with its press opening held June 12. Originally scheduled to run through July 19, the production has been extended through August 16, 2026, in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at Writers Theatre in Glencoe.

Performances are held Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Special performances include an Open Captioned performance on June 25 at 7:30 p.m., an ASL-interpreted performance on June 27 at 2:00 p.m., and Pay What You Can performances on June 4 at 7:30 p.m. and June 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at Writers Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe; 847-242-6000; www.writerstheatre.org. Tickets for the regular run are nearly sold out. Best availability is during the recently added performances, July 22-August 16, 2026.

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