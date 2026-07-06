LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES is Coming to Steppenwolf in August

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Direct from an acclaimed run at Edinburgh Fringe and two sold-out Off-Broadway engagements, Steppenwolf Theatre will present Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, a one-woman comedy show from the mind of Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, playing five performances only August 6 – 9, 2026 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Tickets ($79* – $125*) are now on sale.

Known for her dazzling Broadway performances and razor-sharp wit, Benanti takes the stage to share her hilarious, heartfelt and sometimes brutally honest takes on motherhood, people pleasing and the joys of aging. Blending side-splitting storytelling with original songs, New York Times Critic's Pick Nobody Cares is a love letter to recovering people pleasers, mothers and anybody working on themselves.

Nobody Cares is created by Laura Benanti with songs co-written by Todd Almond and direction by Annie Tippe. The Steppenwolf presentation marks the first stop on a national tour for the project following a summer run at London’s Underbelly Soho this July, with further stops to be announced.

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