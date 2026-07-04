Review: THEATRE EVOLVE'S NATIVE GARDENS at The Den Theatre

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Theatre Evolve brings the beauty of nature and clash of comedy in their current production of Native Gardens at the Den Theatre. Premiering at the Cincinnati Playhouse on January 23, 2016, playwright Karen Zacarías has become one of the most produced Latina playwrights in the United States. While certain humor elements centered around bias can seem a little cringey, the production excels in the cast’s chemistry, comedic timing, and the themes of neighborly conduct, environmentalism, and clashing cultures.

Tania (Emely Cuestas) and Pablo Del Valle (Rio Soliz Ragazzone) are a young couple who just moved into a D.C. neighborhood. They soon become acquainted with their new neighbors, Virginia (Suzy Krueckeberg) and Frank Butley (Chuck Munro). The four attempt to foster a friendly relationship until the property line separating their homes comes into question. What begins as a seemingly minor disagreement quickly erupts into a comically heated clash over privilege, class, culture, and taste. By the time the dust settles, the play has peeled back the veneer of neighborly civility to reveal the biases, insecurities, and assumptions simmering just beneath the surface.

The first creative element in the Native Gardens is the scenic design by Jeff Brain. The adjoining backyards look so authentic and capture the characteristics of the two couples so well, one will feel like they are outdoors instead of the intimate Den Theatre venue. The sound design by Aniella Brown succeeds in bringing the quirkyness and tension taking place in the scenes. Additional noticeable company members include Dinorah Guillen (costume design), Artistic Director Anna Rachel Troy (prop design), and Gabrielle Owens (Stage Manager). Riley Bulson (Assistant Stage Manager) and Daniel Mendoza (Dramaturg) also appear as the contract workers hired to build the new fence between the neighboring couples. Their recurring, understated appearances serve as a visual reminder of the passage of time and the escalating tensions at the heart of the story.





Moises Diaz brings a fluid, nuanced performance essential to the play. All four actors balance painful prejudice, genuine vulnerability, and hilarious comedy. Krueckeberg and Munro convincingly portray older white homeowners whose biases are difficult to hear, yet whose fear of losing the garden they worked so hard to cultivate makes them unexpectedly sympathetic. Ragazzone and Cuestas capture the hopes of a younger couple preparing to start a family while remaining deeply committed to protecting the environment. Together, the cast navigates the escalating conflict between the neighbors from tense discomfort to outrageous comedy. The final thirty minutes build to a surprising resolution which unites the neighbors, rewarding the audience with equal measures of shocked gasps and hearty laughter.

Theatre Evolve's Native Gardens is a lively comedy that entertains while asking audiences to reflect on the assumptions we make about our neighbors and ourselves. Although some of the play's humor rooted in bias may feel uncomfortable, the committed performances, sharp direction, and beautifully realized production ensure those moments serve a larger purpose. Filled with heartfelt performances, escalating laughs, and a satisfying payoff, Native Gardens is a charming reminder that even the tallest fences cannot keep people from finding common ground.

NATIVE GARDENS performs until July 18th at the Den Theatre. For more information about Theatre Evolve, visit the official website

For more information about the Den Theatre, visit the official website.

Photo Credit: Camelia Patron

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