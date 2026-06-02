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ICEBOY! Starring Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman Adds 16 More Performances at The Goodman

Performances will run in the 856-seat Albert Theatre June 20 – August 9.

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ICEBOY! Starring Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman Adds 16 More Performances at The Goodman

The Goodman will present a two-week extension for Iceboy! Or the Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh, starring Emmy Award winners Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman.

The world-premiere production features music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Mark Hollmann and Jay Reiss, and a book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Jay Reiss—the Tony Award-winning creators behind Urinetown and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee—with Grey Henson in the title role, Cedric Yarbrough, Sarah Stiles, Alex Goodrich, and more.

Directed by Marc Bruni, with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, it’s at once the capstone of The Goodman’s Centennial Season and its latest in a long history of premiering new large-scale American musicals. Iceboy! Or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh appears in the 856-seat Albert Theatre June 20–August 9.

The company remains intact during the extension weeks; Shawn Pfautsch will appear as Eugene O’Neill, the role typically played by Nick Offerman, on July 30, 31 and August 1.

Broadway’s brightest star of 1939, Vera Vimm (Megan Mullally), is at the top of her game. But when she adopts a 40,000-year-old Neanderthal discovered frozen in the Arctic, the spotlight begins to shift. As Iceboy (Grey Henson) thaws, he unexpectedly becomes a theatrical sensation, inspiring the “father of the American drama” Eugene O’Neill (Nick Offerman) and challenging Vera for center stage. It’s All About Eve...if only Eve was a caveman.

The cast stars Emmy Award winners Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Cedric Yarbrough, Tony Award nominee Sarah Stiles, and Alex Goodrich, together with Donterrio, Melanie Brezill, Will Koski, Linda Mugleston, Shawn Pfautsch, Andrea San Miguel, Will Lidke, Leah Morrow, and Jeff Parker.







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