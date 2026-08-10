HOUSE OF THE EXQUISITE CORPSE to Return With LULLABIES Theme in Chicago

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

House of the Exquisite Corpse, Chicago's one and only puppet haunted house, will return for its sixth Halloween season with a new, singularly immersive horror experience that's sure to keep you up at night. Press Opening is Friday, October 9.

House of the Exquisite Corpse VI: LULLABIES runs October 8-November 1 at The Merle at Steppenwolf Theatre. Six teams of Chicago artists will bring life to six unique puppet terror experiences, each tuning into the horrors embedded in lullabies as the unifying theme.

Enter House of the Exquisite Corpse, if you dare. Guests gather in a make-shift foyer, grabbing a drink for some liquid courage if needed (horrifying specialty cocktail TBA). Then, small groups are ushered inside via timed entries, where they encounter a dark and murky expanse. They proceed to visit six “rooms” -- rooms of true puppet theater horror ---- peering through keyholes, cracks, and hidden doors to witness the carnage and gallows humor inside.

Fans of immersive experiences, haunted houses, literature, puppetry and live theater are the ideal audience for Chicago's most unique Halloween destination.

Considering this year's theme, “Who left that baby in a tree? What happens after that cradle falls?” asks director Corey Smith, veteran of House of the Exquisite Corpse and co-director of last year's triumphant BLOOD & PUPPETS. “The lullaby promises motherly comfort, but our explorations uncovered something darker underneath — a plea for control in an uncontrollable world. The truth is that our mothers cannot save us, no matter how deeply we wish they could. We live in a smoke-drenched, waking apocalypse. We have to give our kin a way to process this desperation, this existential terror. What better way than a song at the cusp of a dream?”

Don't sleep on this opportunity to experience a wildly creative, collaborative installation that blurs the lines between horror, puppetry and theater. House of the Exquisite Corpse VI: LULLABIES runs October 8-November 1: Thursdays through Saturdays, with timed entries starting at 6:50 p.m., continuing every 15 minutes until the last entry at 9:30 p.m. New this year! Sunday matinees, starting at 1:50 p.m.

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming