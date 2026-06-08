FLIP CIRCUS to Bring Big Top Experience to Six Chicago-Area Locations

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The all-new amazing production of Flip Circus will bring its distinctive red and white striped climate-controlled big top to six different locations in the Chicago area over the course of nearly three months from June 19 through September 14.

This inaugural Chicago visit will make stops in Vernon Hills (June 19-30), Aurora (Jul 3-14), Gurnee (July 17-28), Lombard (Jul 31-Aug 11), Schaumburg (Aug 14-Sep 1) and North Riverside (Sep 4-14). Flip Circus is a brand new big top entertainment experience created by the Vazquez family of Circus Vazquez fame.

The new show features the same caliber of world-class talent and quality production values that have made Circus Vazquez a hit with families for more than 50 years. With only 800 seats in its climate-controlled tent, and none more than 50 feet from the ring, Flip Circus is an intimate entertainment experience where every audience member will feel as if they're part of the action. Families will enjoy two hours of awe-inspiring, death-defying, hilarious and affordable fun at this contemporary version of the great American circus tradition.

The performers are the heart of the circus and Flip Circus features some of the finest from around the world. Illusionist Jimmy Saylon of Italy will astound with his mind-bending magic, while Ukraine's Misha will get audiences laughing with his madcap brand of outrageous comedy. America's own, Dede Larible, is an eight-generation circus superstar who has dazzled audiences around the world with his incredible juggling prowess. Spain's Alexander Lichner is a two-time Guinness World Record holder who has won numerous international awards for his incomparable skills defying gravity on the single trapeze. The Kung Fu Boys, direct from China, combine martial arts mastery and acrobatic artistry that must be seen to be believed. An international collaboration of artists from Mexico (Jan, Carolina), the U.S. (Mia), and Ukraine (Margarita) presents a brand new mini trapeze act that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with their heart-pounding and breathtaking performance. The soundtrack to all this fun is the live Flip Circus Band which weaves together a magnificent musical tapestry accompanying each act. And once the show is over, the audience is able to meet many of the stars who just entertained them.

Performances are at 7:00 pm on weeknights, 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Saturdays and 11:00 am, 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm on Sundays. For discounted tickets and additional information, please visit FlipCircus.com. Tickets start at $22.88 (children) and special family priced tickets at $36.99 each. Senior/military/handicap rates also available. Tickets will also be available in person at the box office.

CHICAGO AREA SCHEDULE (subject to change)

VERNON HILLS (Hawthorn Mall) : June 19 - 30

AURORA (Fox Valley Mall) : July 3 - 14

GURNEE (Gurnee Mills) : July 17 - 28

LOMBARD (Yorktown Center) : July 31 - August 11

SCHAMBURG (Woodfield Mall) : August 14 - September 1

NORTH RIVERSIDE (North Riverside Mall) : September 4 - 14

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