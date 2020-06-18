Comedian Tom Green Headlines Drafts & Laughs Virtual Beer & Comedy Festival

Set to entertain guests around the country, Drafts & Laughs Virtual Beer & Comedy Festival will be broadcast on Saturday, June 27 from 8 - 10 p.m. CST. Benefitting comedian relief efforts and Restaurant Strong, the first cross-country festival of its kind will feature headlining comedian Tom Green and other noteworthy comedians, including SNL's Jeff Richards, Ben Gleib, Ian Edwards, and Comedy Central's Stephen Kramer Glickman as the Master of Ceremonies. Guests are invited to enjoy a case of a variety of 8 - 10 beers provided by Anheuser Busch to pair with the laughs from the comfort of their home. The tasting will be guided by a virtual cicerone and attendees will have the opportunity to interact with comedians during the event.

Beer delivery for Drafts & Laughs Virtual Beer & Comedy Festival is available in areas of Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles. Beer pickup is available from local distributors at Old Crow Smokehouse - Wrigleyville and Moe's Cantina - River North in Chicago, Molly's Spirits - Denver and Molly's Spirits - Greenwood Village in Denver, and Old Crow Smokehouse - Huntington Beach and Old Crow Smokehouse - Orange California in Los Angeles. Tickets are $10, $30 or $45, for performance only, performance plus beer for pickup and performance plus beer for delivery, respectively. Virtual attendees must be 21 years of age to order beer for the festival.

Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite. For more information on Drafts & Laughs Virtual Beer & Comedy Festival, please visit www.draftsandlaughs.com.

