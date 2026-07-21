Chicago Tap Theatre's Mark Yonally to Receive Hoofer Award from American Tap Dance Foundation

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Chicago Tap Theatre has announced its Founder and Artistic Director Mark Yonally has been selected by the Preservation Committee for the American Tap Dance Foundation to receive the 2026 Hoofer Award. Yonally will accept the honor at the Tap City Awards, Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center, 111 Amsterdam Ave, New York City. The annual Hoofer Award recognizes prominent tap artists as leaders in the community for their unique contributions to the form and for inspiring future generations.

As part of the Tap City Awards, Yonally was given the opportunity to have a performance honoring him. He selected Chicago Tap Theatre, the company he founded, to perform, with guest artist Lisa Latouche.

The night before the award Yonally, with CTT Artistic Associate Sterling Harris and Rehearsal Director Molly Smith, will present a two hour event, “The Chicago Tap Theatre Connections Lab: Sharing the Repertory and Rhythm of CTT with the NYC Community” at the Rhythmic Arts Center in Harlem, 175 E. 105th St. in New York City. The class will be followed by an hour-long “Connection” for the NYC tap dance community to learn more about Chicago Tap Theatre, their processes, values and open Company and Apprentice positions.

The Hoofer Award was created in 2001 with the presentation of the inaugural award to the late Gregory Hines. Since then, Hoofer Awards have been presented to fellow Chicago-artists M.A.D.D. Rhythms Bril Barrett, Dean Diggins, Reginald McLaughlin, “Reggio the Hoofer,” Ted Levy as well as Ayodele Casel, Lynn Dally, Derick K. Grant, Sarah Petronio and the late Ernest “Brownie” Brown, Buster Brown, Jimmy Slyde and other notable members.

The Tap City Awards honors recipients of the American Tap Dance Foundation's Hoofer, Tap Preservation and International Tap Dance Hall Of Fame Awards. The evening will include surprise guests, archival film clips and live performances, celebrating the rich legacy and vibrant future of tap dance. Yonally, as well as Ali Bradley from Michigan will receive the Hoofer Award. In addition, Buddy Bradley, LaVaughn Robinson and NYC Tapworks will be joining the Tap Dance Hall of Fame and Thelma Goldberg will receive the Preservation Award.

“I am beyond thrilled to have been selected to receive the prestigious Hoofer Award,” said Founder and Artistic Director Mark Yonally. “I am still trying to find words that truly express my feelings as I join this list of former Hoofer Award-winners including mentors, idols and contemporaries. My sincerest gratitude goes to the American Tap Dance Foundation for honoring me.”

ABOUT Mark Yonally

Mark Yonally is the founder and artistic director of Chicago Tap Theatre (CTT), a critically acclaimed dance company in Chicago, performing an annual three-show season and touring in America and Europe. CTT's performances have been recognized by the Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times, SeeChicagoDance.com and Windy City Media, with the 2016 show “TimeSteps” named Best New Production by Dance Magazine Reader's Poll. Yonally is renowned internationally, performing solo in cities like Chicago, Helsinki, Barcelona, New York, Amsterdam and Paris, and has worked with mentors such as Sam Weber and Dianne Walker. He has performed with the Bill Evans Dance Company and Especially Tap Chicago at prestigious festivals, including the St. Louis Tap Festival and the Royal Opera House in Helsinki. His choreography has been commissioned by various dance companies and he collaborates with Valérie Lussac and Guillem Alcalay, teaching annually in Toulouse and Barcelona. He teaches and judges at dance conventions across the United States and is an educator at Oklahoma City University and Hope College. He has published in Dance Spirit, Dance Teacher and Dance Magazine and hosts “The Tea on Tap,” featuring interviews with noted tap dancers.

ABOUT CHICAGO TAP THEATRE

Founded in 2002, Chicago Tap Theatre is a growing and vibrant dance company dedicated to preserving the quintessentially American dance form of tap while taking it to the next level of creativity, innovation and quality. CTT performs exclusively with live music provided by some of Chicago's finest musicians playing everything from Duke Ellington to David Bowie and many artists in between. Under the dynamic direction of master teacher and performer Mark Yonally, CTT has gained a loyal and sizable following in Chicago and continues to tour both nationally and internationally. Having pioneered the “tap opera” format, which tells stories with compelling characters and intriguing plots, CTT has used the language of tap dance, live music and narration to move audiences for more than 20 years.

ABOUT AMERICAN TAP DANCE FOUNDATION

The American Tap Dance Foundation (ATDF) is a non-profit 501c3 organization committed to establishing and legitimizing Tap as a vital component of American dance through creation, presentation, education and preservation. ATDF is recognized as a local, national and international leader in the field and continues to further three main objectives:

to perpetuate Tap as a flourishing contemporary art form on a national and international level,

to provide a basis for the growth of tap dance by teaching new generations through comprehensive educational programs and

to preserve the artistry of the early generations of tap masters.

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