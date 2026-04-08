Chicago Repertory Ballet Unveils 2026 Spring Series With Two World Premieres And THE RITE OF SPRING

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Chicago Repertory Ballet will present its 2026 Spring Series, featuring two world premieres and a revival of The Rite of Spring, running May 29–31, 2026 at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts.

The program highlights the company’s continued focus on blending classical ballet with contemporary influences, showcasing new work alongside a reimagined repertory piece set to Igor Stravinsky’s score.

Artistic Director Wade Schaaf said the Spring Series builds on the company’s recent work with “a spring program that sits squarely at the intersection of ballet’s past and our vision of what ballet can be.”

THE PROGRAM

The evening opens with the world premiere of Beyond the Blue Line, a contemporary ballet by Yanis Eric Pikieris. Inspired by the horizon where sea meets sky, the work explores themes of openness, curiosity, and discovery through expansive movement and musicality.

The program continues with Schaaf’s Pulse: ILTJ1101, a second world premiere combining neo-classical ballet with techno soundscapes and futuristic lighting. Drawing inspiration from stellar radio pulses, the work translates cosmic physics into movement, emphasizing energy transfer, rhythm, and connection.

The evening concludes with Schaaf’s reimagined The Rite of Spring, a contemporary staging of the landmark ballet in which a community selects a sacrificial figure. Originally premiered by the company in 2013 and later adapted for an outdoor setting, the work has been reshaped for the Ruth Page Center to create a more immersive audience experience.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Founded in 2011, Chicago Repertory Ballet has developed a reputation for presenting genre-blending works that combine classical ballet technique with contemporary themes and storytelling. The Spring Series continues that mission, offering audiences a program that explores both tradition and innovation in dance.