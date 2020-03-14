Chicago Children's Theatre Announces Cancellations and Postponements Due to Covid-19

Chicago Children's Theatre statement regarding coronavirus cancellations



Effective Friday, March 13, 2020

The welfare of our patrons, staff, artists, and the issue of public health must be paramount in these difficult times.

So it is with heavy hearts that we write to inform you that Chicago Children's Theatre is canceling all remaining performances of Red Kite, Brown Box, our latest production for children on the autism spectrum, due to health concerns posed by Covid-19. All classes have also been cancelled until the end of March. CCT is in close communication with all families affected by class closures.

We are also postponing our planned spring Chicago premiere of Me...Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of a Young Jane Goodall until fall 2020.



To assist us, we ask that if you have already purchased a ticket to Red Kite, Brown Box or Me...Jane that you will accept a credit equal to the value of the tickets toward a subscription or performance in our 2020/21 Season. Current subscribers will automatically receive credit towards the fall 2020 production of Me...Jane. With so many unknowns about the lasting effects of this crisis, your support at this difficult time will help Chicago Children's Theatre continue to impact the lives of all of Chicago's children through the arts and to share stories that inspire the child in all of us.

If you choose this credit option, please contact our Marketing & Communications team, communications@chicagochildrenstheatre.org, no later than Friday, March 20, at 5 pm.

Or, please consider converting your purchase to a tax-deductible donation. The coming months will undoubtedly be challenging for all arts organizations that rely on both community donations and audience attendance. During the Covid-19 pandemic and the accompanying financial downturn, neither will be in ample supply.

In the meantime, stay safe, remain hopeful, and be kind to each other. Together, our community can and will ride out this storm.



Gratefully,

Jacqueline Russell, Artistic Director

&

The Board, Artists and Staff of Chicago Children's Theatre





