Cast and Creative Team Set for OUR TOWN at Lazy Susan Theatre Co.
The production will feature Dontaye Albert as the Stage Manager and Hannah Loessberg as Emily Webb, and more.
Lazy Susan Theatre Co. has revealed the cast and creative team for Our Town. Written by Thornton Wilder and directed by Lazy Susan Theatre Co.'s Executive Director, Matthew Masino.
Speaking about the play, director Matthew Masino said, "At its core, Our Town is a play about the extraordinary intimacy of ordinary life. I'm thrilled to be bringing this incredible story to the stage with such a generous and kind group of artists, and I can't wait to welcome our audiences to meet this cast and discover Grover's Corners with Lazy Susan Theatre Co."
Our Town features Dontaye Albert (Stage Manager), Hannah Loessberg (Emily Webb), Sam Jones (George Gibbs, Timothy Griffin (Dr. Gibbs), Gina Phillips (Mrs. Webb), Lauren Slone (Mrs. Gibbs), Mark Mendelson (Mr. Webb), Daniel Martin (Simon Stimson), Jean Marie Koon (Mrs. Soames & others), Artem Kreimer (Sam Craig & others), Kayla Mariah Fifer (Rebecca Gibbs & others), and Adam J. Sakleh (Wally Webb & others).
Understudies include Erin Renee Baumbacher (Mrs. Gibbs, Mrs. Webb, Mrs. Soames), Layke Fowler (Stage Manager), Joseph Furnald (Sam Craig & others), Evan Raymond (Simon Stimson), Maya Schnake (Emily Webb, Rebecca Gibbs & others), and Andrew Sulfsted (George Gibbs, Wally Webb).
Other creatives on the team include Dominic Rincker (Music Director), Michael Meschbach (Lighting Design), Ephraim Page (Costume Design), Jason Sullivan (Asst. Costume Design), Jon Yawn (Scenic Design), Pierce Julian Howard (Sound Design/Poster Design), Michael Van Bodegom Smith (Composer), Dominic Rincker (Music Director), Madeline Meyer (Intimacy Consultant), Jacob Sousley (Asst. Director/Dramaturg), Sarah Schorle (Stage Manager), and Alex McCaskey (Assistant Stage Manager).
Our Town is the first production of Lazy Susan Theatre Co.'s fourth season, running November 12 through December 13, 2026, at the Greenhouse Theater Center (2257 N. Lincoln Ave.) in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. Performances run Thursday through Sunday, with a modified schedule during Thanksgiving week. Opening night is Thursday, November 12 at 8:00 PM. Tickets range from $20 to $35.
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