COMMUNITY IS Event Series Featuring New Works and Live Performances Launches This Month
Created by Emily Marrazzo, the inaugural event will feature Swan Song Ensemble and workshop presentations of two new plays on July 31 in Evanston.
A new event series, Community Is, will hold its inaugural gathering on Friday, July 31, at the company's home in Evanston.
"Community IS," a brand new event created and produced by Emily Marrazzo, is a night for local artists and audience members alike to witness exciting new theater that's actively being created. This unique structure allows creatives to showcase their projects, inviting the community to take a peek at where they are in the process. Audience members are brought onto the ground floor of new works and ensemble development, while artists are able to share what they've been incubating with them: a perfect balance.
The goal of "Community IS" is to create connection through art and stories, asking the question: "Where do you find your community, and how do you open your doors to others?"
Join us for a night of fun, experimentation, and enthusiastic creation, where we keep the conversation and drinks flowing. The bar is open, and there are interactive portions of the evening geared towards building community within the room, ensuring that it lasts outside in the real world as well.
July 31st's event begins in the Fred Anzevino Theater at 7:30pm with doors open at 6:30pm. The night hosts vocal performances by "Swan Song Ensemble", featuring covers of classic songs and favorites from the hit musical "Little Shop of Horrors."
Their set is followed by workshop performances of two new plays written by Emily Marrazzo and performed by Chicago-based actors.
Tickets are on sale now at Theo Ubique's website, $15 for General Admission and $25 for VIP Cabaret Table seating. Revenue from ticket sales goes directly to the artists involved in making this event come to life-- thank you for supporting live performance! The event will take place at 721 Howard Street, with doors and the bar opening at 6:30 p.m.
General admission tickets are $15, while premium table reservations are available for $20.
The production is produced by Emily Marrazzo, who also directs Act 3. Jake Keller serves as assistant producer and marketing coordinator, Kylie Brodsky is the costumes and props coordinator, and Katie Smith is the production photographer.
Community Is
Friday, July 31, 2026
Theo Ubique
721 Howard Street
Evanston, IL
Doors & Bar: 6:30 p.m.
Tickets:
- General Admission: $15
- Premium Table Reservations: $20
Program
Act 1: Swan Song Ensemble
Featuring Lauren Taylor, Audrey Neace, Alexandria Irby, Olivia Grocott, Kameron Roberts, and Ben Fibbe.
Act 2: Starstruck Little Femme in Stem
Directed by: Chase Wheaton Werle
Featuring Grace Burmahl and Abby De Rosa.
Act 3: The PreGame
Directed by: Emily Marrazzo
Intimacy Coordinator: Marisa DiBennardi
Featuring Bianca Bulgarelli, Catarina Thérèse, and Carolyn Waldee.
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