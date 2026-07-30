BONNIE'S LAST FLIGHT Cast Set for Rivendell's World Premiere

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Rivendell Theatre Ensemble has announced the cast for the final world premiere of its 30th Anniversary season, Bonnie's Last Flight by Eliza Bent (The Regulars, Karen, I Said), directed by Rivendell Ensemble member Devon de Mayo (The Tasters, Laura and the Sea & Scientific Method). Bonnie's Last Flight runs September 12 – October 17, 2026, as part of Rivendell's 30th Anniversary Season of new plays. The press opening is Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 7pm.

It's Jan's retirement flight. Everyone knows, except for Greig, Jan's best friend and coworker of many years. As Greig waxes nostalgic, Jan worries about life post-retirement. LeeAnne, a klutzy newbie flight attendant with a dark past, must avoid her ex on the plane while Captain, a waggish pilot with a weakness for Bloody Marys, is caught in a love triangle. Erik, the co-pilot with a heart of gold, can't get a word in edgewise. Presiding over the flight is the OG of travel: Mark Twain.

In a comedy set on everyone's least favorite mode of transit, we must reckon with our crew's dreams and regrets and ask ourselves: What does it take to really start living?

Artistic Director Tara Mallen comments, “The final production in our 30th anniversary season, Bonnie's Last Flight, is exactly the kind of groundbreaking new work we champion at Rivendell. Eliza Bent's quirky comedy helmed by longtime ensemble member Devon de Mayo features an extraordinary cast anchored by four of Rivendell's most gifted ensemble members and joined by the multi-talented actor, playwright and Tony Award-winning producer Paul Oakley Stovall. We are delighted to introduce Eliza's fresh and singular voice to Chicago audiences and share this wonderfully offbeat play that reminds us that it's never too late to chart a new course.”

This world premiere production of Bonnie's Last Flight features ensemble members Rebecca Spence, Eric Slater, Jessica Ervin, and Glenn Obrero, with Paul Oakley Stovall.

The 30th Anniversary Season takes place at Rivendell's home, 5779 N. Ridge Avenue in Chicago. Tickets are $28 for previews and $38 for regular performances. Angel and Sponsor tickets are $58 and $88 and include a donation. Discounts are available for seniors, students, and military. Tickets and more information at rivendelltheatre.org/bonnieslastflight or (773) 334-7728.

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