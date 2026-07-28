BLOOD OF THE LAMB to Open at The Den Presented by Promethean Theatre Ensemble

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Promethean Theatre Ensemble will stage the Chicago premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB, by Arlene Hutton, a two-woman, Kafka-esque, thriller. In a time about two days from now, Nessa, traveling from LAX to JFK, finds herself diverted to Dallas. Trapped in a room with Val, a lawyer, Nessa just wants to leave on the next plane out. But this is Texas, and Nessa is pregnant and Val is on the phone with legislators who are pulling the strings.

BLOOD OF THE LAMB premiered in 2023 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It received a 2025 Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Play for its 2024 off-Broadway premiere in 2024.

There will be a press opening for each cast, with Tabor and Ford performing on Saturday, September 5 at 7:30 pm and Dennis and D'Aurelio performing on Sunday, September 6 at 3:00 pm. For the remainder of the schedule, D'Aurelio and Dennis will perform Thursdays and Saturdays, and Tabor and Ford will perform Fridays and Sundays. Tabor and Ford will perform the Thursday, September 3 preview and the Tuesday, September 29 industry night performance, and D'Aurelio and Dennis will perform the Friday, September 4 preview and the Tuesday, September 22 industry night performance.

The BLOOD OF THE LAMB design team includes Amy Gilman (Scenic Designer), Rachel M. Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Emily Hayman (Sound Designer), Karen Wallace (Lighting Designer), Breezy Snyder (Scenic Painter), and Tristan Brandon* (Props Designer). Also on the production team are Vanessa Copeland (Assistant Director), Alexa Berkowitz* (Production Manager), Ella Johnson (Stage Manager), Line Bower (Technical Director), and Christina Renee Jones* (Dramaturg). *Indicates Promethean Theatre Ensemble member.





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