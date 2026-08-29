BLOOD OF THE LAMB To Offer Post-Show Talkbacks During Run With Promethean Theatre Ensemble

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Promethean Theatre Ensemble has announced it will offer post-show audience talkbacks following two performances of their Chicago premiere of BLOOD OF THE LAMB.

This gripping two-woman, Kafka-esque thriller by Arlene Hutton is set in a time about two days from now, when Nessa, traveling from LAX to JFK, finds herself diverted to Dallas. Trapped in a room with Val, a lawyer, Nessa just wants to leave on the next plane out. But this is Texas, and Nessa is pregnant and Val is on the phone with legislators who are pulling the strings.



Representatives of Midwest Access Coalition will participate in talkbacks following performances on Sunday, September 13 and Thursday, September 24. Midwest Access Coalition provides pregnant people with practical support, including assistance with the cost and logistics of getting to an abortion appointment. Many of the people served by the organization are traveling out of state to access reproductive resources and care.



Anna C. Bahow, an ensemble member with Promethean and an Artistic Associate with Silk Road Cultural Center and the International Voices Project, will direct two alternate casts. One cast will feature Heather Dennis* (title role in PTE’s ANTIGONE) as Nessa and Kirsten D’Aurelio as Val; and the other cast will include Meghann Tabor* (Ismene in PTE’s ANTIGONE) as Nessa and Delia Ford (emeritus member of Babes with Blades) as Val.



Bahow says, "Neither cast is billed as the "main" cast. No performance is the definitive one. That randomness is the point. Arlene Hutton's play is not about two specific women. It is about the millions of women who could be either woman, depending on where they were born, what they earn, and what state or county they are in. Change the actors and the argument in the play stays the same. Where you live still decides what happens to your body. State lines still hold, and the laws behind them keep getting harsher. There will be a press opening for each cast, with Tabor and Ford performing on Saturday, September 5 at 7:30 pm and Dennis and D’Aurelio performing on Sunday, September 6 at 3:00 pm.

Following opening weekend, D’Aurelio and Dennis will perform Thursdays and Saturdays, and Tabor and Ford will perform Fridays and Sundays. Tabor and Ford will perform the Thursday, September 3 preview and the Tuesday, September 29 industry night performance, and D’Aurelio and Dennis will perform the Friday, September 4 preview and the Tuesday, September 22 industry night performance.



The BLOOD OF THE LAMB design team includes Amy C. Gilman (Scenic Designer), Rachel M. Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Emily Hayman (Sound Designer), Karen Wallace (Lighting Designer), Breezy Snyder (Scenic Painter), and Tristan Brandon* (Props Designer). Also on the production team are Vanessa Copeland (Assistant Director), Alexa Berkowitz* (Production Manager), Line Bower (Technical Director), Ella Joyce Johnson (Stage Manager), and Christina Renee Jones* (Dramaturg).



BLOOD OF THE LAMB premiered in 2023 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where THE GUARDIAN called the intermissionless drama “an acutely tense drama of reproductive rights.” It received a 2025 Drama Desk Award Nomination for Outstanding Play for its 2024 off-Broadway premiere in 2024, which BROADWAYWORLD called “an essential must-see show.”



*Indicates Promethean Theatre Ensemble member.



Tickets are $35 general, $25 students and seniors and are on sale at https://www.prometheantheatre.org or The Den Theatre Box Office, 773-697-3830.

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