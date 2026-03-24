BELTING FOR LIFE To Return To Evanston Space With Chicago Performers

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The 11th annual BELTING FOR LIFE concert will take place on May 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Evanston SPACE in Evanston, Illinois. Produced by Jeff Award-winning director and HIV+ activist Christopher Pazdernik, the one-night event will once again partner with AIDS Foundation Chicago.

The concert will feature a lineup of 30 Chicago-based musical theatre performers, with direction by Keely Vasquez and Rachel Guth and music direction by Linda Madonia. This year’s event will be hosted by All The Divas, portrayed by Tyler Anthony Smith.

“If the rumors are true, and turning 40 really is gay death, then I'm elated to go out with so many of my dearest friends raising funds for the most incredible organization,” said Pazdernik. “Their name may be AIDS Foundation Chicago but their impact is felt by those living with and vulnerable to AIDS across the state of Illinois.”

“Once again, we are thrilled to be the beneficiary of Belting for Life, so grateful to Chris and the incredible community that rallies around this event,” said John Peller, President/CEO of AIDS Foundation Chicago. “This annual concert is yet another gift from him and his community that is making a real difference for people living with HIV.”

AIDS Foundation Chicago marks 40 years of work supporting individuals living with and impacted by HIV and AIDS through services including healthcare navigation, housing, and advocacy.

The event will also be made available in a video format following the performance for those unable to attend in person.

The concert will take place at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Avenue in Evanston, Illinois.