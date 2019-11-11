Actors Training Center Celebrated Annual Fall Fundraiser MONEY FOR FUNNY, MUSIC FOR FREE

Actors Training Center (ATC) saw fans, family, friends, staff and students gathered to celebrate another year at ATC's annual fall fundraiser, Money for Funny, Music for Free, Sunday, Nov. 3 at Viper Alley, 275 Parkway Dr., in Lincolnshire. This family friendly comedy and musical event benefited ATC's Scholarship Fund and Building Fund.

The evening began with a cocktail hour that included passed hors d'oeuvres and legendary local drag queen Wanda greeting guests. Once gets were seated at Viper Alley, this year's Master of Ceremony Comedian and Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival Producer Tim Soszko welcomed the audience and introduced Founder and Executive Director Carole Dibo. Dibo thanked all for coming and introduced the Board of Directors to the guests. She then spoke of the history of the organization and said that ATC would not be here if it were not for the support of the people in this room. "ATC is a place for all and we have grown over the years, both in class size and our reputation, as a center for not just learning but a place for youth to gather to make friends and create family that supports one's creative goals and so much more."Sosko then introduced ATC students from both the musical theatre and Improv classes who showed the audiences their skills. Ulises Acosta, one of ATC's first students also spoke of how ATC is more than a place to be taught. He shared the moving story of how ATC provided more than just emotional support for him during a critical phase of his teenage years including helping him find legal support and providing financial assistance. He said "I would not be here if it were not for Carole and all those at ATC."

The live auction and raffle saw Soszko encouraging all to be generous as he auctioned off a "Wicked" weekend in New York City with airfare, hotel, dinner and producer tickets and backstage passes to the musical Wicked; a Chicago weekend package with tickets to a Chicago theater production, a beautiful escape to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and a vacation to the heart of Canada. Soszko mentioned how important these donations are to support the Center and its scholarships. He said, "I have often been with Carole when she would be trying to figure out how to get scholarships for students who could not afford classes otherwise." Soszko added, "It was never how do we tell these students they cannot come but how do we get these students the scholarships they need." The live auction raised $10,000 for ATC and its scholarships.

Wanda then returned to the stage to perform with Dueling Pianos and led the audience in singalongs including a special performance of the song "Shallow" performed by Acosta and Bella Andre, one of ATC's newest students. Soszko returned to the stage to thank all the guests for a great evening and encouraged them to continue to support ATC.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You