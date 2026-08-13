ARTS IN THE DARK Halloween Parade to Return to Columbus Drive

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LUMA8 has announced the 12th Annual Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade, a family-friendly event featuring unique floats, spectacle puppets, and all forms of creative performance on Saturday, October 24, from 6-8 p.m. Due to the growth of the parade, Arts in the Dark triumphantly returns to its original larger location along Columbus Drive, with the parade stepping off at Balbo Drive and marching north through Jackson Boulevard. This magical evening procession celebrates Halloween as the “artist's holiday” and draws together participants from major cultural organizations, inspiring youth programs, and aspiring artists in every field and from every ward of Chicago.

This year, the parade returns “home” to where it first stepped off along Columbus Drive – where it will entertain an audience of over 100,000 attendees. Food trucks will be parked along the east side of the parade route, and vendors will be open along the west side for patrons to enjoy before the parade begins.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to come in costume and join the spirit and creativity of the parade – whether channeling a favorite classic Halloween look or debuting an original, one-of-a-kind creation.

“I am thrilled and proud that our parade has grown exponentially over the past years, so much so that we need more space to accommodate the dozens of new and returning arts organizations that participate in our tradition,” said Mark Kelly, Arts in the Dark Parade Co-Founder and Artistic Director. “The inspiration and creativity brought with such verve year after year is always an incredible tribute to our city as a world-class cultural capital, and this year's event on Columbus will be no exception.”

While it is a 'Halloween' parade, the participants are not bound by a 'Halloween' theme; each group is invited to showcase who they are as an organization with music, dance, costumes, and other dramatic visual elements.

The parade has featured an array of cultural and ethnic representation, including a powerful representation of Black and Mexican cultures throughout a plethora of groups. Additionally, the parade will feature a diverse mix of Irish, Columbian, Polynesian, Brazilian, South Asia, Korean, Puerto Rican, Caribbean, Chinese, Indonesian, Peruvian, and LGTBQ+ organizations and groups. These and many more groups capture the expanse of Chicago's cultural landscape in areas including film, photography, museums, visual arts, theatre, architecture, drag performance, fashion, dance, circus arts, creative youth, hip-hop, jazz, rock, opera, street arts, fire arts, drumlines, puppeteers and so much more! Illustrating the vast range of artistry, participants this year Ballet Folklorico de Chicago to the South Side Jazz Coalition, from CircEsteem to the Lakeside Pride Music Ensembles. A complete parade lineup will be released in September.

“We are incredibly grateful to our sponsors, whose partnership makes this magical night possible,” said Sharene Shariatzadeh, President & CEO of LUMA8 and Co-founder of Arts in the Dark. “In particular, we want to thank our Major Partners, Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago and Chicago Loop Alliance, for their generosity and continued commitment to Chicago's creative community. Their support allows us to keep growing this celebration and make it more spectacular with every passing year.”

In addition to their support, Goodwill Greater Milwaukee invites Chicagoans to get creative with Goodwill Thrift Studio Presents: The Haunted Runway, a DIY and thrifted costume contest culminating at the parade.

Arts in the Dark is presented by LUMA8 and the City of Chicago with Major Support from the Chicago Loop Alliance, Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago. It is produced in partnership with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Park District. Support for Arts in the Dark also is provided by Blue Plate Catering, CHOOSE Chicago, Harris Theater – Millennium Park, Ferrara, Illinois Arts Council, Industry Ales, Italian Village Restaurants, Millennium Garages, William Blair, and the LUMA8 Board of Directors. Arts in the Dark is a part of Mayor BranDon Johnson's Fall Fest 2026.

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