ADELINDA Staged Reading to be Presented by Midsommer Flight at The Understudy

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Midsommer Flight will for the third year present a one-night-only staged reading of a play from the EXPAND THE CANON list, which now includes 52 plays by historic women and gender expansive playwrights. Midsommer Flight's selection for 2026 will be ADELINDA, an irreverent class comedy written in 1796 by the 18th century master of dialogue, Hannah Brand. The willful and rebellious Adelinda is set to marry the wealthy Count D'Olstain – much to her weary parents' relief. The only problem – Adelinda is already secretly married to a servant! Schemes and mistaken identities abound, lost children are returned, and some snooty parents get a rightful scolding in this comical and quippy caper about the lengths we go to for a happily ever after.

Brand was an English actress, playwright, and poet who published a book of poetry and plays in 1798, including ADELINDA, which seems not to have been performed in her lifetime. Though her work was tragically overlooked in her time, she is considered by many modern historians as a pioneering figure in eighteenth century drama.

ADELINDA will be performed on SEPTEMBER 14, 2026, 7:30 pm, at The Understudy. Tickets are pay-what-you-can (suggested price - $25.00) and space may be reserved at https://www.midsommerflight.com.

Midsommer Flight Artistic Ensemble Member Joshua Pennington will direct a cast to be led by Ahlora Victoria in the title role, with Alexander Garza as her wealthy betrothed, the Count D'Olstain. The Count's parents will be played by Barry Irving as the Marquis D'Olstain and Hannah Mary Simpson as the Marchioness D'Olstain. The man to whom Adelinda is secretly married, Strasbourg, will be played by Jerome Michael Jones. The cast will also include Koshie Mills (Zella), Brynley Halverson (Dorcas) and Siyi Wang (Flora).

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming