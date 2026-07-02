A BIT O' THE BARD: FAIR AND FOUL to be Presented by Woodstock Shakespeare Players

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. Sign Up

Woodstock Shakespeare Players is back for its third season of free, hilarious and family friendly Shakespeare in the Woodstock Square. Known for its mix of pop culture, sketch comedy and scenes from Shakespeare's plays, the all new script, written by Angie Kells, celebrates the women in Shakespeare's plays. Additionally, the fast-paced, 90 minute show playfully explores one of literary history's most enduring mysteries: Who really wrote Shakespeare's plays? Along the way, audiences will encounter humorous theories, outrageous claims, and plenty of tongue-in-cheek debate, all while watching Shakespeare's remarkable women take the lead.

Angie continued, “Our focus this year shifts to Shakespeare's unforgettable women—from outspoken powerhouses like Beatrice from Much Ado About Nothing and the indomitable Kate from The Taming of the Shrew to perhaps lesser-known but equally extraordinary heroines like Rosalind from As You Like It and Emilia from King John. These women are celebrated for their wit, courage, resilience, intelligence, and agency, proving that Shakespeare wrote some of literature's most compelling female characters.”

Co-Founder and Director Jason Ryan Lovett is looking forward to presenting this year's grand finale in the trilogy of the Bit O' The Bard series. “This production sums up our trilogy of Bit O' The Bard, digging into the rich collection created by Shakespeare and leads us to next season - where we are excited to explore our first full production!”

Directors are Jason Ryan Lovett (Co-Founder), Carrie Dabelow, Stephen Pickering and Zero Snook with Fight Director Sam Babick. Members of the technical team include Kathie Comella as Stage Manager, Angie Kells, Alison Hage and Joann May on Costume and Props Design, and Paul Gariepy on Sound Design with Claire Buzek as Sound Operator.

The cast includes returning players Lauren Krelle (Lake In The Hills), Holly O'Hair (Woodstock), Jarrett Passaglia (Schaumburg), Jake Seelye (Harvard), Jaime Churchill (Round Lake Beach), Nathan S. Forrester (Rockford), Megan McCarthy-Cook (Crystal Lake), and Angie Kells (Co-Founder/Woodstock) with newcomers Helaene Hatch (Chicago), Aidan McTague, (Huntley), Benjamin Sharani (Hampshire), and Emmarie Wilson (Rockford).

“Bit O' The Bard: Fair And Foul” will be presented on July 18, July 26, and August 1 at 5:00pm with a rain date performance on August 8 at 5:00pm in the Woodstock Square and is FREE to the public. Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2138015146984562/2138015156984561/

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...