Western Piedmont Symphony to Present FOOTHILLS POPS: FROM BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD! in April

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Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents FOOTHILLS POPS: FROM BROADWAY TO HOLLYWOOD! on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir. This high-energy program takes audiences on a musical journey from the bright lights of Broadway to the magic of Hollywood, featuring beloved show tunes, timeless American standards, and an evening of unforgettable live performance.

Music Director Matthew Troy and the Western Piedmont Symphony bring this program to life with a wide-ranging mix of audience favorites from both stage and screen, including selections from Breakfast at Tiffany's, The Sound of Music, Carousel, and Grease. The evening moves effortlessly between classic Broadway charm and cinematic sweep, showcasing the color, character, and versatility of the orchestra. With moments that are playful, nostalgic, and richly expressive, this program highlights the enduring appeal of these iconic songs and the stories they continue to tell.

The program features soprano Haley Sicking, an internationally recognized artist whose career has taken her from stages in New York City to audiences around the world. Traveling to Lenoir for this one-night-only performance, Sicking brings her dynamic vocal range and expressive artistry to a program that spans both Broadway and film. The concert will also include a special World Premiere song, "Shine," by North Carolina-based, award-winning composer Michael Glasgow, written specifically for this program and for Sicking.

Music Director Matthew Troy shares his enthusiasm for the upcoming performance: "WPS is excited to perform From Broadway to Hollywood! on our upcoming Foothills Pops concert. We will be joined by soprano Haley Sicking and will feature a wide variety of audience favorites from the great American songbook and from many beloved films and musicals. We can't wait to share this entertaining program with our audience!"

Western Piedmont Symphony's Foothills Pops concert series is sponsored by the Broyhill Family Foundation and the Bernhardt Furniture Foundation. This performance is further supported by concert sponsors Graystone Eye, Catawba Valley Health System, and The Stevens Family Foundation, with additional support from Arts Culture Catawba and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Foothills Pops tickets are $33-$58 for adults. Student tickets are $10 with a valid ID. (Students can purchase $10 tickets in section B only when accompanied by an adult who also buys a ticket in the same section. Students may also buy individual $10 tickets in section C without requiring an additional adult ticket purchase.)