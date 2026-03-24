Davidson Community Players to Present THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT and ACTUALLY in April 2026

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As part of its 61st season, Davidson Community Players will present two award-winning contemporary plays at the Armour Street Theatre that examine the questions: What is true, and who decides? "The Lifespan of a Fact," based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, is a fast-paced, high-stakes comedy-drama exploring the boundaries between artistic truth and objective journalistic facts, running April 9-26. "Actually," the drama navigating the complexity of truth, perspective and consent, runs April 25-May 3.

The Lifespan of a Fact

"The Lifespan of a Fact," running April 9-26, follows Jim Fingal (Jake McGraw), a fact checker determined to impress his editor, Emily Penrose (Bobbi Hawk), at a struggling New York magazine. Assigned to verify an essay by esteemed writer John D'Agata (Vincent Raye), Jim challenges the accuracy of D'Agata's work, leading to an escalating conflict over truth and facts as the deadline approaches. The play delivers a dynamic and bracingly funny debate on journalistic integrity, precision, and artistic interpretation. Director Frannie Williams balances the play's wit with its deeper questions. The Chicago Tribune called it "a smart and engaging exploration of the nature of truth and the role of the media in society," while The New York Times described it as "a tightly written and expertly crafted play that keeps the audience riveted from start to finish."

Actually

While "The Lifespan of a Fact" unpacks truth through journalism, "Actually" examines it through perspective and memory. Running April 25 to May 3, the play challenges audiences to consider how personal history, cultural expectations, and social dynamics influence our understanding of truth. Set on a college campus, the story follows Amber (Luna Mackie) and Tom (Dionte Darko), two Princeton freshmen whose lives intersect after a night of drinking and attraction. Although they agree on some facts, they differ on what happened next. As questions of consent emerge, the play offers a nuanced portrayal of gender, race, memory, and personal experience. Directed by Charlotte actor and director Amy Wada, the production presents the material with care and clarity. The Miami Herald calls "Actually" "an insightful, timely drama. Taut and provocative." The Los Angeles Times describes it as "Gripping. Beautifully rendered and complex. Destined to trigger discussion." Due to adult content and frank discussions of sexual assault, this production is recommended for ages 17 and up.

Kaliski explains the back-to-back scheduling: "Both plays show that truth is complex, whether public or private. Together, they spark a broader conversation about listening, response, and moving forward. And for the most adventurous theatregoers, we're offering a one-weekend overlap so you can see both shows on the same day!"

Tickets for "The Lifespan of a Fact," "Actually," and this summer's musical, "Evita," are now on sale.