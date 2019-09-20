Win 4 Tickets To David Copperfield At MGM Resort, Plus A Private Tour Of His Personal Magic Museum

Sep. 20, 2019  

Bid to win the chance to enjoy the ultimate magical experience! You and 3 friends will see David Copperfield's live show at the MGM Resort in Las Vegas from his private booth in the showroom, followed by a "meet and greet" with David!

After the show, he will take you on a private tour of his personal magic museum, the largest museum about magic in the world. Not open to the public, this is a once in a lifetime experience for the lover of the magical arts to be guided through the history of magic by "The World's Greatest Living Magician"!

Dates

  • Experience will occur within the following date range(s):
    Aug 22, 2019 to Sep 01, 2020

Additional Lot
Details

  • Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
  • Valid for 4 people.
  • Duration: 4 hours in total.
  • This is a private meet and greet.
  • Length of meet and greet: Photo opportunity, plus a one-hour private tour of the museum.
  • The winner may take a photo.
  • The winner can take something small to be signed.
  • Subject to David Copperfield's schedule.
  • Please provide 2 weeks in advance when scheduling.

Lot #1860800



Related Articles View More Charity Corner Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • FreeFall Opens 2019/2020 Season With Jeffrey Hatcher's Adaptation Of THE TURN OF THE SCREW
  • FreeFall Theatre Hires Associate Artistic Director
  • Carrollwood Players' THE PRODUCERS Open This Week; Watch A Rehearsal Video!
  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge