Win 4 Tickets To David Copperfield At MGM Resort, Plus A Private Tour Of His Personal Magic Museum
Bid to win the chance to enjoy the ultimate magical experience! You and 3 friends will see David Copperfield's live show at the MGM Resort in Las Vegas from his private booth in the showroom, followed by a "meet and greet" with David!
After the show, he will take you on a private tour of his personal magic museum, the largest museum about magic in the world. Not open to the public, this is a once in a lifetime experience for the lover of the magical arts to be guided through the history of magic by "The World's Greatest Living Magician"!
Dates
- Experience will occur within the following date range(s):
Aug 22, 2019 to Sep 01, 2020
Additional Lot
Details
- Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
- Valid for 4 people.
- Duration: 4 hours in total.
- This is a private meet and greet.
- Length of meet and greet: Photo opportunity, plus a one-hour private tour of the museum.
- The winner may take a photo.
- The winner can take something small to be signed.
- Subject to David Copperfield's schedule.
- Please provide 2 weeks in advance when scheduling.
Lot #1860800