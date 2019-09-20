Win 4 Tickets To David Copperfield At MGM Resort, Plus A Private Tour Of His Personal Magic Museum

Bid to win the chance to enjoy the ultimate magical experience! You and 3 friends will see David Copperfield's live show at the MGM Resort in Las Vegas from his private booth in the showroom, followed by a "meet and greet" with David!

After the show, he will take you on a private tour of his personal magic museum, the largest museum about magic in the world. Not open to the public, this is a once in a lifetime experience for the lover of the magical arts to be guided through the history of magic by "The World's Greatest Living Magician"!

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Aug 22, 2019 to Sep 01, 2020

Additional Lot

Details

Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Valid for 4 people.

Duration: 4 hours in total.

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: Photo opportunity, plus a one-hour private tour of the museum.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Subject to David Copperfield's schedule.

Please provide 2 weeks in advance when scheduling.

