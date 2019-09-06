Win a Trip to Haunted Santa Fe and Meet 'Game of Thrones' Writer George R.R. Martin

A NOTE FROM GEORGE R.R. MARTIN

Hi Folks!

Join me in my theater, Jean Cocteau Cinema, for the Desert Nightmare event on Halloween Night in Santa Fe, New Mexico. We'll hang out before the show. Then, you and a friend will sit VIP with me during the event. The Desert Nightmare event provides student tuition assistance at Desert Academy, the #1 private school in Santa Fe, and is an opportunity to showcase student work.

You'll spend the remainder of your trip exploring all that Santa Fe has to offer. We've reserved a beautiful casita near downtown, complete with a welcome basket of wine and goodies. Come hungry because you'll be treated to dinner at two of Santa Fe's top restaurants. You'll also be taken on a haunted tour and receive two tickets to Meow Wolf, an immersive experience that will transport you into fantastic realms of story and exploration!

See you soon!

--George R.R. Martin

One of the fantastic realms of "Meow Wolf" in Santa Fe, New Mexico

Desert Academy is dedicated to academic and personal excellence. We provide a quality college-preparatory education in a diverse school community, which values individuality, builds character, promotes self-confidence, and fosters global understanding.

Desert Academy has served the Santa Fe community for 25 years. As the first accredited IB World School in Santa Fe, Desert Academy offers an academically challenging, socially engaged and culturally rich education. We consistently benchmark ourselves against international standards for school improvement through our accreditation by AdvancEd, a non-profit, non-partisan organization that conducts rigorous, on-site reviews of educational institutions and systems to ensure that all learners realize their full potential.





