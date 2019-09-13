Win VIP Tickets To The 2020 Olivier Awards And After Party With Airfare And Hotel
Celebrate the best of London Theatre and enjoy performances from the year's top West End production with two exclusive VIP tickets to the 2020 Olivier Awards on April 5th. Bid for your chance to mingle with theatre royalty at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall as you walk the red carpet and attend the after party. This once-in-a-lifetime package will also include round trip airfare and hotel accommodations.
Your experience includes:
- 2 VIP tickets to the Olivier Awards, including the chance to walk the red carpet
- 2 Passes to the post-awards celebration at the Natural History Museum
- Meal and Alcoholic beverages are included.
- 3 Nights' accommodation (twin or double, including breakfast) at the official Hotel Partner of the Oliviers
- Round trip coach airfare included out of major city with airline partner at donor's discretion.
- Car transport from the hotel to the awards on the night.
Dates
- Experience occurs on Apr 05, 2020.
Additional Lot
Details
- Valid for 2 people.
- Does not include a meet & greet
- Travel involves lodging.
- Room taxes are included.
- Room type: twin or double room
- Lodging is for 3 nights .
- Travel involves airfare.
- Location Restrictions: Flight date & time is based on donor's availability.
- Airline: Airline is based on donor's availability.
- Seat Class: Coach
- Flight date & time is based on donor's availability.
- Upgrades to hotel room and/or seat class may be available but solely at the cost and the responsibility of the auction winner.
