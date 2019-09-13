Win VIP Tickets To The 2020 Olivier Awards And After Party With Airfare And Hotel

Celebrate the best of London Theatre and enjoy performances from the year's top West End production with two exclusive VIP tickets to the 2020 Olivier Awards on April 5th. Bid for your chance to mingle with theatre royalty at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall as you walk the red carpet and attend the after party. This once-in-a-lifetime package will also include round trip airfare and hotel accommodations.

Your experience includes:

2 VIP tickets to the Olivier Awards, including the chance to walk the red carpet

2 Passes to the post-awards celebration at the Natural History Museum

Meal and Alcoholic beverages are included.

3 Nights' accommodation (twin or double, including breakfast) at the official Hotel Partner of the Oliviers

Round trip coach airfare included out of major city with airline partner at donor's discretion.

Car transport from the hotel to the awards on the night.

Dates

Experience occurs on Apr 05, 2020.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Does not include a meet & greet

Travel involves lodging.

Room taxes are included.

Room type: twin or double room

Lodging is for 3 nights .

Travel involves airfare.

Location Restrictions: Flight date & time is based on donor's availability.

Airline: Airline is based on donor's availability.

Seat Class: Coach

Flight date & time is based on donor's availability.

Upgrades to hotel room and/or seat class may be available but solely at the cost and the responsibility of the auction winner.

Lot #1863602





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You