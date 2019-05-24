Win VIP Tickets To BE MORE CHILL On Broadway

Now is your chance to bid and win a VIP trip to Be More Chill on Broadway!

Broadway's newest hit has arrived. Rolling Stone hailed Be More Chill as "a wow of a musical shaking things up on Broadway." New York Magazine writes, "It has a welcome edge to it that's refreshing!" With a Tony Award-nominated score by Joe Iconis, NBC says Be More Chill is "the toast of Broadway. A new musical that speaks to a new generation."

Now you could win a pair of tickets for you and a friend to a performance of Be More Chill, plus meet members of the cast backstage and take home a merch bundle from the show. We'll even give you a $500 travel credit for your expenses.

To enter to win, it only takes a $10 minimum donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which helps people across the country get the lifesaving help they need. If you want to give more, you'll earn more chances to win and some cool show merch!

We'll see one of you on Broadway!

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS helps men, women, and children across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling, and emergency financial assistance.

We are one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 BC/EFA has raised more than $285 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Al Hirschfeld Free Health Clinic. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.





