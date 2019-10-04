Win The Ultimate Jimmy Buffett Experience Including Concert Tickets, Hotel Accommodation & More 

Article Pixel Oct. 4, 2019  

Come together to experience the Best of Broadway in Broward!

Escape to Margaritaville with a friend!

A change in attitude, is headed to your latitude. Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers - Jimmy Buffett. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you. ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Set your mind on island time.

Your experience includes:

  • Two tickets to Escape to Margaritaville (Saturday, November 23 at 8:00PM) in the JetBlue Flight Deck on the Club Level. The all-inclusive club level experience includes:
    • Complimentary premium beverages at the open bar, plentiful hors d'oeuvres, coffee and desserts.
    • Complimentary valet parking.
    • Extra roomy theater seats.
  • Two night stay at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach.
  • Continue the fun with two tickets to see Jimmy Buffett in his 2020 Tour.

Dates

  • Event occurs on Nov 23, 2019.
  • Airfare expires on Oct 15, 2020.

Additional Lot
Details

  • Valid for two people.
  • Event includes two night hotel accommodations.
  • Room Type: Standard.
  • Hotel accommodations do not have to be used in conjunction with this package.
  • Includes four JetBlue roundtrip travel certificates.
  • AIRFARE VOUCHER BLACKOUT DATES: CLICK HERE FOR 2019 AND 2020.
  • AIRFARE IS SUBJECT TO JETBLUE'S STANDARD FLIGHT TRAVEL CERTIFICATE TERMS & CONDITIONS. CLICK HERE TO VIEW.
  • Location Restrictions: JetBlue travel certificates are valid for round-trip travel to any of JetBlue's 100+ destinations.
  • Airfare does not have to be used in conjunction with this package. Redeemed travel is subject to availability, blackout dates, and capacity controls.

Lot #1879500



Related Articles View More Charity Corner Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Producer Mil Alcain Presents NEW YEAR'S EVE
  • Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan's 13th Annual Other Israel Film Festival Announces Complete Lineup
  • Photo Flash: AMC Reveals First Look at Third Series in THE WALKING DEAD Universe
  • Martha Elcan LADIES MOST DEJECT to Make LA Debut at La Femme International Film Festival