Win The Ultimate Jimmy Buffett Experience Including Concert Tickets, Hotel Accommodation & More 

Come together to experience the Best of Broadway in Broward!

Escape to Margaritaville with a friend!

A change in attitude, is headed to your latitude. Welcome to Margaritaville, where people come to get away from it all - and stay to find something they never expected. Get ready for a hilarious and heartwarming musical with the most unforgettable songs from one of music's greatest storytellers - Jimmy Buffett. USA Today calls it "A little slice of paradise!" and Entertainment Weekly raves, "It will knock your flip-flops off!" So don't let the party start without you. ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Set your mind on island time.

Your experience includes:

Two tickets to Escape to Margaritaville (Saturday, November 23 at 8:00PM) in the JetBlue Flight Deck on the Club Level. The all-inclusive club level experience includes: Complimentary premium beverages at the open bar, plentiful hors d'oeuvres, coffee and desserts. Complimentary valet parking. Extra roomy theater seats.

Two night stay at the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach.

Continue the fun with two tickets to see Jimmy Buffett in his 2020 Tour.

Dates

Event occurs on Nov 23, 2019.

Airfare expires on Oct 15, 2020.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for two people.

Event includes two night hotel accommodations.

Room Type: Standard.

Hotel accommodations do not have to be used in conjunction with this package.

Includes four JetBlue roundtrip travel certificates.

AIRFARE VOUCHER BLACKOUT DATES: CLICK HERE FOR 2019 AND 2020.

AIRFARE IS SUBJECT TO JETBLUE'S STANDARD FLIGHT TRAVEL CERTIFICATE TERMS & CONDITIONS. CLICK HERE TO VIEW.

Location Restrictions: JetBlue travel certificates are valid for round-trip travel to any of JetBlue's 100+ destinations.

Airfare does not have to be used in conjunction with this package. Redeemed travel is subject to availability, blackout dates, and capacity controls.

Lot #1879500





