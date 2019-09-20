Win A Private Box To See RENT In Boston Plus 4 Jetblue Roundtrip Travel Certificates

Sep. 20, 2019  

See Rent: The Musical with 4 tickets to JetBlue's private box at the Shubert Theatre at Boch Center on Wednesday, October 30th.

In addition, you'll receive 4 roundtrip travel certificates to any of JetBlue's 100+ destinations!

Dates

  • Experience occurs on Oct 30, 2019.
  • Travel expires on Sep 30, 2020.
  • Travel blackout dates: See below.

Additional Lot
Details

  • Valid for 4 people.
  • Does not include a meet & greet.
  • 2019 JetBlue blackout dates: click here
  • 2020 JetBlue blackout dates: click here
  • JetBlue terms & conditions: click here
  • In addition to the dates listed above, please be advised that availability will be limited on Fridays - Sundays in the month of March (to/from warm weather destinations), on Saturdays to/from the Caribbean, and on Fridays and Sundays in the summer.
  • Location Restrictions: Valid for round-trip to any of JetBlue's 100+ destinations
  • JetBlue flight certificates are subject to space, availability and blackout dates and other terms and conditions set forth herein.
  • Taxes and fees for the travel certificate are not included and are the responsibility of the person(s) redeeming the prize.

Lot #1876808



Related Articles View More Charity Corner Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • FreeFall Opens 2019/2020 Season With Jeffrey Hatcher's Adaptation Of THE TURN OF THE SCREW
  • FreeFall Theatre Hires Associate Artistic Director
  • Carrollwood Players' THE PRODUCERS Open This Week; Watch A Rehearsal Video!
  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge