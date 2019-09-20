Win A Private Box To See RENT In Boston Plus 4 Jetblue Roundtrip Travel Certificates

See Rent: The Musical with 4 tickets to JetBlue's private box at the Shubert Theatre at Boch Center on Wednesday, October 30th.

In addition, you'll receive 4 roundtrip travel certificates to any of JetBlue's 100+ destinations!

Dates

Experience occurs on Oct 30, 2019.

Travel expires on Sep 30, 2020.

Travel blackout dates: See below.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 4 people.

Does not include a meet & greet.

2019 JetBlue blackout dates: click here

2020 JetBlue blackout dates: click here

JetBlue terms & conditions: click here

In addition to the dates listed above, please be advised that availability will be limited on Fridays - Sundays in the month of March (to/from warm weather destinations), on Saturdays to/from the Caribbean, and on Fridays and Sundays in the summer.

Location Restrictions: Valid for round-trip to any of JetBlue's 100+ destinations

JetBlue flight certificates are subject to space, availability and blackout dates and other terms and conditions set forth herein.

Taxes and fees for the travel certificate are not included and are the responsibility of the person(s) redeeming the prize.

Lot #1876808





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You