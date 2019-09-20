Win A Private Box To See RENT In Boston Plus 4 Jetblue Roundtrip Travel Certificates
See Rent: The Musical with 4 tickets to JetBlue's private box at the Shubert Theatre at Boch Center on Wednesday, October 30th.
In addition, you'll receive 4 roundtrip travel certificates to any of JetBlue's 100+ destinations!
Dates
- Experience occurs on Oct 30, 2019.
- Travel expires on Sep 30, 2020.
- Travel blackout dates: See below.
Additional Lot
Details
- Valid for 4 people.
- Does not include a meet & greet.
- 2019 JetBlue blackout dates: click here
- 2020 JetBlue blackout dates: click here
- JetBlue terms & conditions: click here
- In addition to the dates listed above, please be advised that availability will be limited on Fridays - Sundays in the month of March (to/from warm weather destinations), on Saturdays to/from the Caribbean, and on Fridays and Sundays in the summer.
- Location Restrictions: Valid for round-trip to any of JetBlue's 100+ destinations
- JetBlue flight certificates are subject to space, availability and blackout dates and other terms and conditions set forth herein.
- Taxes and fees for the travel certificate are not included and are the responsibility of the person(s) redeeming the prize.
Lot #1876808