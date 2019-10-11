Win A Playbill Signed By the Cast of MEAN GIRLS

Bid to win this Playbill signed by the principal cast of Mean Girls, now on Broadway!

Additional Lot

Details

Does not include a certificate of authenticity.

Lot #1880404

Rules & Regulations

In condition as donated.

Cannot be returned or exchanged.

Additional shipping charges may apply based upon the location of the winner.

About

the Charity

/support/indietheater

Indie Theater Fund

The Indie Theater Fund supports 380+ companies & venues creating indie theater in NYC, giving grants & programming to artists of color.

Explore the full auction





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You