Win A Playbill Signed By the Cast of MEAN GIRLS

Article Pixel Oct. 11, 2019  

Bid to win this Playbill signed by the principal cast of Mean Girls, now on Broadway!

Additional Lot
Details

  • Does not include a certificate of authenticity.

Lot #1880404

Rules & Regulations

  • In condition as donated.
  • Cannot be returned or exchanged.
  • Additional shipping charges may apply based upon the location of the winner.

About
the Charity

/support/indietheater

Indie Theater Fund
The Indie Theater Fund supports 380+ companies & venues creating indie theater in NYC, giving grants & programming to artists of color.
