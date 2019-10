Win 2 VIP Tickets To HAMILTON On Broadway Including An Exclusive Backstage Tour

You and a guest will enjoy VIP house seats to Hamilton on Broadway.

Afterward, you will be given an exclusive backstage tour, led by an ASTEP friend involved in the show. There is no guarantee that you will run into any of the performers on your tour, but you will receive a unique perspective of the magic that happens on stage. Please note tickets may take several weeks to confirm.

Winner of 11 Tony Awards and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Hamilton is one of Broadway's biggest hits. From the mind of 2015 MacArthur Genius grant recipient, Lin-Manuel Miranda comes a musical about the scrappy young immigrant who forever changed America, Alexander Hamilton. Tony Award-winner Thomas Kail directs this musical about taking your shot, speaking your mind, and turning the world upside down.

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Nov 01, 2019 to Apr 30, 2020

Nov 01, 2019 to Apr 30, 2020 Experience blackout dates: 11/28, 12/24, 12/25, 1/1 (additional blackout dates may apply).

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

One participant must be at least 18 years old.

Approximate duration: 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one intermission.

Does not include a meet & greet.

This is a private backstage tour.

Approximate duration of backstage tour: 30 minutes.

Winner will be asked for three possible dates, which will be submitted to company management for approval. Once date has been approved by company management there will be no ability to reschedule.

Lot #1875706

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.

About

the Charity

Artists Striving to End Poverty

Connecting performing and visual artists with underserved youth around the world to help break the cycle of poverty.

