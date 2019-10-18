Win 2 Tickets to FROZEN on Broadway Plus a Backstage Tour with Cast Member, Lauren Nicole Chapman

Bid to win 2 tickets to Frozen on Broadway, and after the show, head backstage for an exclusive tour with cast member, Lauren Nicole Chapman!

Disney's Frozen, the highest-grossing animated film of all time, transforms into a spectacular stage production on Broadway. Follow the timeless tale of two sisters, Elsa and Anna, torn apart by a big family secret. As one young woman struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all. Backed by sensational special effects, incredible sets and costumes, and unforgettable performances, join these two women on their enchanting journey to find themselves - and their way back to each other.

The show includes 12 all-new tunes written just for Broadway in an expanded score penned by husband-and-wife team, Academy Award® winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Tony Award® and Oscar winner Robert Lopez, and the book is by Oscar winner Jennifer Lee. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Grandage.

Dates

Experience occurs from Oct 09, 2019 to Oct 01, 2020.

Additional Lot Details

Recommended for ages 8+. Not recommended for anyone under the age of 4.

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: 3 Hours.

Length of tour: 15 Minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Lauren Nicole Chapman backstage tour, subject to her availability. Winner must be flexible when booking.

