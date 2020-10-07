Virtual Theatre Company Matching Donations To Six Charities

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event takes place on Thursday October 15, 2020 at 7 PM Pacific/10 PM Eastern on Zoom.

TigerBear Productions presents Playing at the Intersection of Pride & Joy: 6 new short plays by emerging voices benefiting 6 nonprofits in need.

The event takes place on Thursday October 15, 2020 at 7 PM Pacific/10 PM Eastern on Zoom.

"Spurs & Studs," by Akaina Ghosh. Featuring Gina Cioffi as Abigail, Jack O' Reilly as Tex, Sarah Sinizer-Hopkins as Bonnie, Wayne Wong as Joseph. Directed by Colette Hamilton

"Four More Years," by Sean Stewart & Steven F. Murray. Featuring Marcia Aguilar as Cecily, Julia Schalz as Erin, Kim Saunders as Leslie. Directed by Colette Hamilton

"Conversion," by Brin Solomon. Featuring Zina Ellis as Mel, Bee Michael as Demon. Directed by Kate Heaney

"Joumou," by AnJu Hyppolite. Featuring AnJu Hyppolite as Khadia, Nadége Matteis as Amelle, Milton Lyle II as Présence. Directed by Dawn L. Troupe

"Coyote Y Coyote," by Ryan Diego Martinez. Featuring Carlos Orlando as Dad, Celine Castro as Son, Marcia Aguilar as Mom. Directed by Joe Maldonado

"Cola'o," by Paloma Sierra, music by Pedro Emmanuel Franco Fraticelli, translation by Abigail Salmon. Featuring Lizette Santiago as René, Gene Arroyo as Alex. Directed by Gene Arroyo

Donate $5 or more here at Eventbrite to receive the Zoom link and watch all 6 plays! TigerBear Productions will match all donations, up to $2500 total.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You