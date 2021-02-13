Real Life Refugee Joins Cast Of Virtual Benefit Reading 'In Her Words: Refugee Women's Stories on Stage'

On Saturday, March 6th at 7 pm EST, timed in conjunction with International Women's Day, Neighbors for Refugees, a Larchmont, New York-based nonprofit, will premiere a virtual reading of "In Her Words: Refugee Women's Stories on Stage." Playwright Beth Blatt devised the play from interviews conducted with six women from all around the globe. Zachary Moore, an accomplished theatre educator and director, directs.

The play's mission is to give voice to the issue of immigration in all its complexities. It tells the true stories of six women who fled Rwanda, Myanmar, Honduras, Syria, the Gambia, and Kazakhstan to come to the U.S. The character from Syria is played by the real woman Blatt interviewed, Amina Ahmad, bringing the play to life in a profound and meaningful way.

"In Her Words" was also performed as a live benefit for Neighbors for Refugees in 2019 and was cast with members of the community. Blatt has since updated the play to include anti-refugee points-of-view that increase the real-life stakes in the room.

In addition to Ahmad from Syria, the cast includes Tayo Shonubi (Claire from Rwanda), Crystal Gonzalez (Tatiana from Honduras), Erica Huang (Moo Paw from Burma), Candice Clarke (Isatou from The Gambia), Lauren Kroell (K from Kazakhstan), Daryl Embry (Jag), Ben Hollandsworth (Mark), Sarah Meister (Susan), Samia Mounts (Cassie), and Ryan Matt (writer). Many of the actors are from Actor's Equity.

Ms. Blatt's work has been performed at the Kennedy Center, the United Nations, Lincoln Center, and across the U.S., Asia, and Europe. She won the Director's Choice Award (NYMF), National Art Song competition, NAMT grant, Klinsky Award (Second Stage), GBH Lyricist Award (the O'Neill), Jonathan Larson grant, and Dramatists' Guild fellowship.

Moore is currently working as the PACE theater teacher at Mamaroneck High School and Manhattanville College. He has also created and researched ethnographic theatre and theatre for social justice and Shakespeare with young people.

The reading is produced by Holly Rosen Fink, a member of Neighbors for Refugees. She also produced the annual "Listen to Your Mother" at Symphony Space, "Let It Come Down" at the Theater for the New City, and "The Best of Everything" at HERE. She marketed "Almost Home" at the Director's Company and has contributed to the social media campaigns for many Broadway and off-Broadway productions, including "Amelie," "School of Rock," and "Kinky Boots."

All of the funds raised from Neighbors for Refugee's reading of "In Her Words" will be used to resettle and support refugee families. In addition, participants will be able to purchase an extraordinary meal from Tanabel, a Brooklyn-based food and events company that works with talented refugee women from across the Middle East, preparing and preserving their traditional recipes. For more information, please visit www.neighborsforrefugees.org.