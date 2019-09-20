Meet The Queens With 2 Tickets To SIX On Broadway & A Backstage Tour Plus A 1 Night Stay At 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge

We know that "all you wanna do" is "get down" with the Queens of Six. So "don't lose your head"!!

Bid for your chance to win 2 tickets to Six on Broadway with a backstage tour and meet and greet with the Queens themselves, as well as a one-night stay at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, there's "no way" you can end the night better.

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele will reprise their roles as Henry VIII's wives when the new musical Six arrives on Broadway March 12, 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Divorced. Beheaded. Died. Divorced. Beheaded. Survived. In the first six words of the musical we learn the fate of each of Henry VIII's ill-fated wives. Writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss dug into the history of Tudor England and the royal court for the lyrics to their pop opera retelling of the lives of the six wives as they take turns singing and telling their story to see who had the worst time with Henry and will become the group's lead singer. The musical was first presented at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2017 and has since gone on to earn five Olivier Award nominations including Best New Musical.

Don't have a "heart of stone" and miss your chance to meet these Queens both on and off the stage!

Dates

Experience expires on Sep 25, 2020.

Additional Lot

Details

Participant must be over 4 years old to attend the show.

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: 3 hours

Meet & greet will be in a group setting.

Length of meet and greet: About 15 minutes, and a photo opportunity..

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Event includes an overnight stay.

Room taxes are included.

Length of stay: One night.

Room type: Suite

Lot #1863606





