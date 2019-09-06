Meet Jessica Keenan Wynn and Tour Backstage at BEAUTIFUL On Broadway This September

The gorgeous and multi-talented Jessica Keenan Wynn, star of the Broadway sensation, Heathers, steps into the leading role of Cynthia Weil in the latest Broadway smash, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Jessica will request House Seats, the seats the producers hold in reserve for the most VIP guests, for the show. But, your Broadway dream come true doesn't end there.

Afterwards Jessica will bring you backstage for an exclusive opportunity to see "behind the curtain" and get the chance to meet and talk and tell her what song you liked the best.

But, you better bring your best bid-- she's only in the show until September 30, 2019.

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Aug 24, 2019 to Sep 30, 2019

Valid for 2 people.

Approximate duration: 3 hours.

This is a private meet and greet.

Approximate length of meet and greet: 10 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Cost of food and beverages not included.

Cost of tickets are not included; donor will request house seats for a performance of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre at 124 W. 43rd Street in New York City.

House seats are subject to availability.

A credit card will be required, winner is responsible for the cost of tickets.

Lot #1868702





