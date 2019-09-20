Meet James Snyder With 2 Tickets To HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD​​​​​​​ On Broadway

Even muggles can live out their wizarding world dreams with this chance to win 2 tickets to see both parts of the Tony Award-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, plus a meet-and-greet with Harry Potter himself, Broadway Star James Snyder!

End your magic-filled night with a 1-night stay in a beautiful City King room at 1 Hotel Central Park.

In Harry Potter and the Cursed Child the wizarding world comes to life onstage with thrilling special effects. Picking up exactly where the final installment of the books, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, ends, The Cursed Child brings a middle-aged Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger back to Platform 9 and 3/4 while they bid their teenaged children farewell as they head off to Hogwarts. This is the eighth installment of the Harry Potter universe, which J.K. Rowling brought from London to New York's Lyric Theatre, with playwright Jack Thorne and director John Tiffany at the helm. The play opened on Broadway in 2018 at the Lyric Theatre and has since won six Tony Awards, including Best Play. Critics have had rave reviews, the Rolling Stone calls the play a "triumph of epic proportions, not only heaven for Potterheads, but a marvel of stagecraft that will soon be the stuff of legend." So don't miss out! As Albus Dumbledore once said, "It does not do well to dwell on dreams and forget to live." Bid for your chance to win this very exclusive opportunity!

Dates

Experience expires on Sep 25, 2020.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: 8 hours.

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: 15 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Event includes an overnight stay.

Room taxes are included.

Length of stay: 1 night.

Room type: King.

Performances will occur back to back.

Show and hotel must be used together.

