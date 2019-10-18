Enter For An Opportunity to Join Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds for 3 Concerts on the Beach in Mexico

For only a $10 donation supporting Save The Children, one lucky winner and a guest will win a trip to Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Riviera Maya next February for 3 concerts on the beach and a round of Chickapig with Dave!

The winner and one guest will stay 4 nights in a Presidential Suite at the Moon Palace Resort President's Day weekend to see Dave and Tim perform 3 nights on the beach February 14-16, 2020. The lucky winner will also join Dave and game inventor Brian Calhoun for a round of their popular game, Chickapig.

To enter to win, just make a $10 minimum donation to Save the Children and help give kids a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm. If you want to give more, you'll earn more chances to win plus score some cool merch - like our exclusive campaign t-shirt for just a $75 donation!

Click here to enter!

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since their founding 100 years ago, they've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, they give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn, and protection from harm. They do whatever it takes for children - every day and in times of crisis - transforming their lives and the future we share.





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You