Charlize Theron Launches 'Old Guard' Fundraiser

Charlize Theron just launched a charity sweepstakes to raise funds for her Africa Outreach Project.

The Prizeo fundraiser is live now until August 9th. I've copied the grand prize details below and more information is available on the campaign page. For as little as a $10 donation, fans are entered to win the following:

Private video call with Charlize Theron for you and three friends

1-year Premium Plan Netflix subscription

New Samsung 65" QLED Q80T 4K TV to watch 'The Old Guard' with impeccable detail

Signed replica of the labrys Charlize uses in 'The Old Guard'

Netflix swag bundle that includes a blanket, hoodie, backpack and water bottle

Gift pack of Netflix & Chilll'd ice cream, compliments of Ben & Jerry's. Indulge in this peanut butter ice cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls & fudge brownies. (Sharing is optional.)

Popcorn machine and enough popcorn and movie theatre candy to make all your favorite Netflix films even better (Again, sharing is optional.)

