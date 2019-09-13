Bid To Win THE LAST SHIP Opening Night Poster Signed By Sting And More!

Bid for the chance to win a one-of-a-kind signed poster commemorating opening night of The Last Ship, signed by Sting himself, along with an exclusive copy of the original Broadway cast recording and a DVD filmed during a run of benefit concert at The Public Theater in New York City. The DVD features Sting joined by 14 musicians performing original songs from The Last Ship.

Inspired by his childhood experiences, The Last Ship is set in the English seafaring town of Wallsend, a close-knit community where life has always revolved around the local shipyard, and tells the story of Gideon Fletcher who dreams of a different future. He sets out to travel the world, leaving his life and his love behind. When Gideon returns home 14 years later, he finds the shipyard's future in grave danger and his childhood sweetheart engaged to someone else.

The original production of The Last Ship received a Tony nomination for Best Orchestrations in 2015.

Don't miss your chance to take home this rare package donated by Sting!

Does not include a certificate of authenticity.

