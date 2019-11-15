Bid Now to Meet Michael Feinstein with 2 Tickets to Standard Time with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall

Article Pixel Nov. 15, 2019  
Bid Now to Meet Michael Feinstein with 2 Tickets to Standard Time with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall

Meet Michael Feinstein with 2 Tickets to Standard Time with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall on February 5, 2020 or March 18, 2020.

With every note he sings, Michael Feinstein shines new light on your favorite songs. Whether it's a Great American Songbook classic or a Broadway showstopper, his suave vocalism, charismatic stage presence, and great guests make this a concert you won't want to miss.

Click here to bid!

Dates

  • Experience will take place on one of the following dates:
    Feb 05, 2020
    Mar 18, 2020

Additional Lot
Details

  • Valid for 2 people.
  • One guest must be 18 years of age or older.
  • Duration: Approximately 2.5-hours, including the meet-and-greet
  • Meet & Greet is in a group setting after the show.
  • Length of meet and greet: a few minutes.
  • This experience is valid for either February 5, 2020 or March 18, 2020.
  • The winner make take a picture.
  • The winner may bring something small to be signed.

Lot #1909506



Related Articles View More Charity Corner Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: First Look at Footage From FUNNY GIRL in Paris, Starring Christina Bianco
  • Exclusive: More Photos Of Christina Bianco in FUNNY GIRL in Paris
  • Photo Flash: First Look At Christina Bianco in FUNNY GIRL in Paris
  • Final Week To Submit Nominations For The 2019 BroadwayWorld France Awards, Presented by TodayTix!