Bid Now to Meet Michael Feinstein with 2 Tickets to Standard Time with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall

Meet Michael Feinstein with 2 Tickets to Standard Time with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall on February 5, 2020 or March 18, 2020.

With every note he sings, Michael Feinstein shines new light on your favorite songs. Whether it's a Great American Songbook classic or a Broadway showstopper, his suave vocalism, charismatic stage presence, and great guests make this a concert you won't want to miss.

Click here to bid!

Dates

Experience will take place on one of the following dates:

Feb 05, 2020

Mar 18, 2020

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

One guest must be 18 years of age or older.

Duration: Approximately 2.5-hours, including the meet-and-greet

Meet & Greet is in a group setting after the show.

Length of meet and greet: a few minutes.

This experience is valid for either February 5, 2020 or March 18, 2020.

The winner make take a picture.

The winner may bring something small to be signed.

Lot #1909506





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You