Bid Now to Meet Michael Feinstein with 2 Tickets to Standard Time with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall
Meet Michael Feinstein with 2 Tickets to Standard Time with Michael Feinstein at Carnegie Hall on February 5, 2020 or March 18, 2020.
With every note he sings, Michael Feinstein shines new light on your favorite songs. Whether it's a Great American Songbook classic or a Broadway showstopper, his suave vocalism, charismatic stage presence, and great guests make this a concert you won't want to miss.
Click here to bid!
Dates
- Experience will take place on one of the following dates:
Feb 05, 2020
Mar 18, 2020
Additional Lot
Details
- Valid for 2 people.
- One guest must be 18 years of age or older.
- Duration: Approximately 2.5-hours, including the meet-and-greet
- Meet & Greet is in a group setting after the show.
- Length of meet and greet: a few minutes.
- This experience is valid for either February 5, 2020 or March 18, 2020.
- The winner make take a picture.
- The winner may bring something small to be signed.
Lot #1909506