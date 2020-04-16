Ali Stroker, Michael Park And Laura Michelle Kelly Lead Fundraisers For Broadway Bound Kids

In light of uncertain times, Broadway has officially gone dark. However, nobody puts baby in a corner, and that's why Broadway Bound Kids is partnering with the Broadway Community to VIRTUALLY save the arts while supporting kids and artists.

TONY award winning actress, Ali Stroker, Oklahoma! and Olivier award winning actress, Laura Michelle Kelly (Mary Poppins), will be teaching the first online master classes. Emmy Award winning actor, Michael Park (Stranger Things, Dear Evan Hansen), is supporting the non-profit as the guest teacher in Broadway Bound Kids' first ever Acting for TV/Film class!

All proceeds from all Virtual Programs go to Broadway Bound Kids' emergency relief fund to provide urgent assistance for teaching artists and the organization.

This current worldly pandemic has greatly impacted Broadway Bound Kids by:

Causing the cancelation of all in person Broadway Bound Kids' programs serving over 1,000 students on a weekly basis.

Canceling large crucial funding sources and programs.

Postponing BBK's much needed fundraising event, The Broadway Bee, featuring an incredible lineup of Broadway Stars. The fundraiser was also celebrating their 15 year anniversary!

However, with your help of spreading the word and donations, BBK can continue to inspire and empower youth during these chaotic times. In the first special online master class, Ali Stroker will share how to turn limitations into opportunities, give individual feedback and support to each participating student and host a live Q&A. The class will be online via zoom on April 22nd at 5pm and culminates with a live performance by the TONY Award winning star! Students may sign up to participate or to simply audit and observe. Additionally, anyone can donate to sponsor a student.

The Acting for TV/Film class involving Michael Park begins on April 22nd and Laura Michelle Kelly's master class is on May 2nd.

For more info, to enroll or to sponsor a student, visit bit.ly/bbkvirtual

How BBK has taken action to overcome the impact of COVID-19:

Launched an Emergency Relief Fund. Striving to keep all teachers and staff on board.

Created FREE videos on demand and a student scholarship fund to continue to provide arts access for all.

Launched new weekly live classes online in an effort to provide connection, creativity and joy to students all over the world. Registration is open!

Partnering with the Broadway Community to provide online live Master Classes. Many performers are donating their time. BBK will also provide potential work and compensation for artists currently unemployed due to the Broadway shut down.

BIO: Broadway Bound Kids is a performing arts education based nonprofit providing a transformative and inclusive environment that inspires and empowers youth to achieve their goals. They provide comprehensive interactive programs for pre-K-12th grade in musical theater, dance and acting that focus on enhancing technical skills, social emotional learning, confidence, self-expression, critical thinking, creativity and empathy.

For more information, to register for a class or to donate go to www.broadwayboundkids.org.





