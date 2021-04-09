A SPECIAL COVID-19 MUSICAL Comes to Step VA

Tickets are now available for "A Special Covid-19," a musical based on the pandemic of 2020, reflecting the challenges of our current times as lived by someone with a disability. It's a two-act musical completely written, directed, and performed by a cast and crew of people with disabilities.

Sponsored by STEP VA Inc, a local 501c nonprofit that "empowers people with special needs through artistic expression and sensory exploration," the musical will hit the stage at Fredericksburg Christian School on Saturday, April 17 at 6:30 p.m., and again on April 18 at 2:30 p.m. Both shows have limited seating due to the ongoing pandemic. For those unable to attend in person, a livestream will be available for Saturday's show. All tickets must be purchased in advance, as no tickets will be sold at the door. The livestream will be made available to online ticket holders on April 17th.

Tickets for both general admission, in-person seating and the live stream are available online at stepva.org.

Fredericksburg native Noah Finch, a 22-year-old autistic man and longtime STEP VA participant, channeled his feelings about the pandemic first into a song, and later into the two-act musical. He's now added director to his resume, leading friends he made through STEP VA in weekly, online rehearsals. The cast recently was able to start rehearsing in person - with masks and social distancing - on the weekends and are preparing for an in-person tech week leading up to the show. The excitement is palpable from everyone involved.

Eighteen-year-old Emilia Michaud is thoroughly enjoying "having fun with my friends, learning the script and the music and dancing. The best part is the music. I love the songs." A talented singer who was part of her high school chorus, this is Michaud's first role in a musical theater production. "I feel special that I was chosen as one of the primary roles," she said.

For more information, to donate, or to purchase tickets, please, visit www.stepva.org.