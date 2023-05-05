Shippensburg University Hosts TRAVELING WHILE BLACK Exhibit

The experience is being hosted by Shippensburg University through Monday, May 8.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: TITANIC at Fulton Theatre Photo 2 Review: TITANIC at Fulton Theatre
Review: SIDE SHOW at Theatre Harrisburg Photo 3 Review: SIDE SHOW at Theatre Harrisburg
Review: DOUBT: A PARABLE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg Photo 4 Review: DOUBT: A PARABLE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg University Hosts TRAVELING WHILE BLACK Exhibit

Traveling While Black, a cinematic virtual reality experience, is building awareness of difficulties Black travelers experienced as they traveled across America. The experience is being hosted by Shippensburg University through Monday, May 8. To date, nearly 500 individuals have viewed the virtual reality film by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Emmy Award-winning Felix & Paul Studios. Using the setting of Ben's Chili Bowl restaurant in Washington DC, the experience uses first-hand accounts to immerse viewers in the reality of traveling while black.

The Negro Motorist Green Book, compiled and authored by Victor Hugo Green, was a guide book for travelers to know where to lodge, eat, purchase gas, use a restroom, or obtain a service as a Black patron. Inspired by Green's own experiences while traveling as Black man, the book identified facilities that would not turn away a Black traveler. It was printed from 1936 to 1966. Traveling While Black documents the concerns and fears of Black travelers and showcases the ongoing concerns that carry to the present.

Participants use Oculus GO virtual reality headsets to become part of the conversation and experience the people and places. Tickets are free. To attend, register here by selecting a time slot. The presentation is held in the Ceddia Union Building (CUB) on the campus of Shippensburg University.



RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

The Shakespeare Theatre Association Announces Major Gift from Kansas City-Based Theater Le Photo
The Shakespeare Theatre Association Announces Major Gift from Kansas City-Based Theater League

Patrick Flick, Executive Director of the Shakespeare Theatre Association (STA) and Mark Edelman, founder and president of Theater League, Inc, a Kansas City, Missouri based contributor to the performing arts, announced today that the League will be gifting thirty-five Shakespeare Theatres across the United States and internationally with a grant of $255,000 in general operating support. 

Hershey Area Playhouse to Present BANDSTAND Beginning in May Photo
Hershey Area Playhouse to Present BANDSTAND Beginning in May

Bandstand hits the stage of the Hershey Area Playhouse this Memorial Day Weekend and continues through the first weekend in June. Performances run Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons; May 25, 26, 27 and June 1, 2, and 3 at 7 p.m. and May 28 and June 4 at 2 p.m.

Review: SIDE SHOW at Theatre Harrisburg Photo
Review: SIDE SHOW at Theatre Harrisburg

Side Show wows audiences with its incredible music and complex story that is filled with both triumphs and heartache. This production is larger than life, engaging the senses and drawing the audience into the riveting story. The cast is simply incredible. Theatre Harrisburg’s production of Side Show is thought-provoking and hauntingly beautiful.

Gretna Theatre Presents JEKYLL AND HYDE in June Photo
Gretna Theatre Presents JEKYLL AND HYDE in June

The epic struggle between good and evil comes to life on stage in this concert version of the Broadway smash musical, directed by Gretna Theatre’s own Producing Artistic Director, Michael Philip O’Brien.


More Hot Stories For You

Shippensburg University Hosts TRAVELING WHILE BLACK Exhibit
The Shakespeare Theatre Association Announces Major Gift from Kansas City-Based Theater LeagueThe Shakespeare Theatre Association Announces Major Gift from Kansas City-Based Theater League
Hershey Area Playhouse to Present BANDSTAND Beginning in MayHershey Area Playhouse to Present BANDSTAND Beginning in May
Gretna Theatre Presents JEKYLL AND HYDE in JuneGretna Theatre Presents JEKYLL AND HYDE in June

Videos

Video: Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas Video Video: Jeff Calhoun & Eamon John Foley Are Getting Ready to Tell HIS STORY in Dallas
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON! Video
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON!
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Main Stage Theatre at DeSales University (4/26-5/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland
Gretna Theatre (8/24-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley
Gretna Theatre (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bandstand
Hershey Area Playhouse (5/25-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Run For Your Wife
Oyster Mill Playhouse (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Curious George : The Golden Meatball
Gretna Theatre (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Holes
The Belmont Theatre (5/12-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy : A Musical Fable
Gretna Theatre (7/13-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (10/12-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical
Gretna Theatre (6/24-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU