Review: SHAKESPEARE IN HOLLYWOOD at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg

Enjoy an evening of laughter through September 17th!

By: Sep. 03, 2023

Ken Ludwig’s Shakespeare in Hollywood premiered in Washington, D.C. at the Arena Stage in 2004. Set in 1934 on the Warner Brothers set of Max Reinhart’s Midsummer Night’s Dream, Shakespeare in Hollywood mixes characters based on real people like Jimmy Cagney and Louella Parsons with Shakespeare’s famous fairies Oberon and Puck, who magically appear. With the appearance of Oberon and Puck, chaos and comedy ensue in true Ludwig fashion. Audiences can enjoy this madcap romp through Hollywood at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg under the direction of Patrice Whitson through September 17th.

Lori Haagen plays the “Queen of Hollywood gossip” Louella Parsons. Haagen has great energy and sparkles on stage as she seeks out the great Hollywood stars and the juiciest gossip. One of the stars she attempts to corner is Dick Powell, played by Nate Kubasko. Kubasko’s Powell is smooth in front of the public, but self-conscious when he asks Oberon for help in wooing fellow actor Olivia Darnell. George Baumer takes on the role of Max Reinhardt, the Austrian director who convinces Jack Warner of Warner Brothers Studio to produce Midsummer Night’s Dream. Baumer is perfectly cast as Reinhardt, demonstrating fantastic stage presence and captivating line delivery that brings the audience into the story.

The character of Jack Warner is portrayed by William O’Donnell, who gives a solid performance as the self-important, money-focused movie executive with a soft spot for his girlfriend Lydia Lansing, played by Kristen Morrow. Morrow is hilarious in her role, using her voice, expressions, and body language to play up the character’s ditziness, leaning into the comedy of Lydia’s complete misunderstanding of Shakespeare. Anthony Ariano’s comedic timing keeps the scenes moving in his role as Jimmy Cagney, and his interactions with Joe E. Brown, played by Andy Isaacs, are delightfully funny. Isaacs portrays Brown with a humility and awkwardness that suits the character perfectly, especially as his character finds himself the center of unexpected attention.

Natianna Strachen gives one of my favorite performances as Darlene, Jack Warner’s assistant who is tasked with assisting Reinhardt with the production of Midsummer Night’s Dream. Strachen’s Darlene is the calm presence in the midst of the chaos of Hollywood. Even when her character is in the background, Strachen is steadfast in her portrayal of Darlene. She particularly shines in the final scenes as Darlene becomes the unsuspecting victim of Puck’s misplaced magic. Alex Wright takes on the role of Puck. Wright’s expressions and movements are perfect for the mischievous, fun-loving fairy, and, while their line delivery is sometimes too rapid, making it difficult to understand, Wright does a great job with the Shakespearean pieces of dialogue.

Among the other stand-out performances in this production are Dahlia Dixon as Olivia Darnell, Gordon Einhorn as Will Hayes, and JC Roberts as Oberon. Dixon’s Olivia is sweet and graceful. Dixon portrays the young, enthusiastic actress dedicated to her craft with the perfect amount of intensity and energy. Einhorn takes on the role of Will Hays, who oversaw the Motion Picture Production Code, which set out moral guidelines for movies. Einhorn gives a tremendous performance as the stuffy, uptight, self-righteous Hays, and he shows off his comedy chops in act 2 scene 5 when Hays is overcome with the effects of Puck’s magic. JC Roberts gives the performance of the evening as Oberon. Roberts takes command of the stage, entrancing the audience with his voice and total commitment to his character.

The simple set combined with the sound and lighting design serve to keep the characters and comedy at the forefront of the production. Additionally, the props and costumes are well-suited to the characters and help to bring the production to life.

If you are looking for an evening of fun and laughter, join the cast and crew of Shakespeare in Hollywood at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg. Visit Click Here for more information!




From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew through... (read more about this author)

Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at TAFE-Theatre Arts For EveryoneReview: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone
Interview: Craig Smith And Anthony Christopher Milfelt of GUYS AND DOLLS at Dutch Apple Dinner TheatreInterview: Craig Smith And Anthony Christopher Milfelt of GUYS AND DOLLS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Gettysburg Community TheatreReview: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Gettysburg Community Theatre
Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg VenuesReview: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues

