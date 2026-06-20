Review: PETER PAN AND MARY at TAFE:Theatre Arts For Everyone

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TAFE: Theatre Arts for Everyone is presenting Peter Pan and Mary from June 19th to 21st under the direction of Diane Crews. Peter Pan and Mary is an original play by local playwright, Paige Hoke. She has also written Princess Rescuers and The Influencer’s New Clothes. Peter Pan was a play written by J.M. Barrie, and it premiere in 1904 in London. Barrie later turned his work into a novel in 1911. Peter Pan and Mary is a prequel providing an origin story for many of your favorite characters from Neverland.

Peter Pan is famous for never growing up and bringing Wendy and her brothers to Neverland to stop the ruthless Captain Hook. In Peter Pan and Mary, we go back many years and meet Mary, Wendy’s mother. Hope Lowry, as Peter Pan, portrayed this well-loved character as confident and adventurous, and maybe a tad self-centered. Mary, played by Rory Fogle, was as adventurous and confident as Peter Pan. This self-proclaimed Pirate expert was perfect to bring back to Neverland to defeat the evil pirate, Captain Barbecue, played by Caryn Darrow. Darrow was evil, manipulative, and cunning in this role. Without giving too much away, Mark Tauzin’s portrayal of Jimmy was excellent as he showed the evolution of this character.

The cast of Peter Pan and Mary includes Kevin Keith Allen (Smee), Olivia Baker (Nixie), Megan Bungay (Mrs. Mary Darling), Caryn Darrow (Captain Barbecue), EmaLeigh Darrow (Assana), Rory Fogle (Mary Davis), Rose Goodwin (Willa), Kade Junk (Tilton), Hope Lowry (Peter Pan), Brittany Martin (Merise), Fin Martin (Whibbles), Joshua Martin (Mizzo), Keegan Martin (Crocodile), Theo Martin (Banana), Jude Michael (Turley), Derek Platts (Cecco), Addie Richard (Starley), Maddie Spayd (Jules), Charlotte Steffen (Rilla), Annie Susemihl (Mrs. Davis), Mark Tauzin (Jimmy), Chris Walsh (Ned Tarn), and Eleanor Youcheff (Ebba).

Beth Anne Foess, Costume Designer, used the iconic elements of Peter Pan with his green outfit, but she also mixed in unique ideas such as Mary dressing more like a pirate than Wendy who was always in her nightgown. I also liked the way Tinker Bell was represented as lights and tulle on their shoulders. The Crocodile was a big hit with the most laughs in the show. His costume was creative and fantastic!

This is a family friendly show full of adventure, friendship, sword fights and even a puppy. This prequel is an excellent play for any Peter Pan fan or for a child just being introduced to Neverland. Check out the link below for more information or to order tickets for the remaining shows on Saturday and Sunday.

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