Review: HALF BAKED at Hanover Little Theatre

Audiences can enjoy this comedy through November 19th.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Theatre Harrisburg Photo 3 Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Theatre Harrisburg
Review: RUN FOR YOUR WIFE at Oyster Mill Playhouse Photo 4 Review: RUN FOR YOUR WIFE at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Review: HALF BAKED at Hanover Little Theatre

Published in 2022, Joe Simonelli’s play Half Baked takes the stage at Hanover Little Theatre under the direction of Mathew Barninger with assistant director Deborah Williams. Half Baked takes place in Central Florida where brothers Sonny and Jay Allen, with their wives Veronica and Martha Allen, attempt to figure out how to make their café successful. The lack of customers turns out to be the least of their troubles. The stellar cast and crew at Hanover Little Theatre bring the characters to life and keep the audience laughing.

The set, costumes, lighting, and sound are delightful, with colors and décor that give off just the right Florida vibe. The show opens strong, introducing the audience to Sonny and Veronica Allen, portrayed by Dave Miller and Joan Crooks. Miller and Crooks work well together, delving into Veronica and Sonny’s relationship with one another as well as with the other characters in the show. Miller delivers a hilarious monologue in the second act, commanding the stage with his energy. Crooks is utterly believable as Veronica, capturing the audience’s attention with her carefully crafted line delivery, facial expressions, and comedic timing. Suzanne Williamson and Douglas Cooper take on the roles of Martha and Jay Allen. Williamson’s Martha is a force to be reckoned with as she vents about her frustrations with her husband. Cooper’s comedy chops come in handy in the role of Jay Allen, particularly in his scenes with Kelsey Kohler’s Nadia and his fight scenes with Williamson’s Martha.

Kohler has spectacular stage presence and really brings the role of Nadia to life. She shows great versatility in the second act when her character is involved in a major plot twist. Paul Norfolk and Jeb Beard round out the cast as Marty Minkoff and Ethan Preston. Norfolk infuses Marty Minkoff—detective and Martha’s ex-boyfriend from high school—with the perfect amount of swagger and charm. Beard takes on the role of Ethan Preston, a phone-obsessed Millennial who works as a Justin Bieber tribute performer (though he sounds just like Elvis) and podcaster. Beard encapsulates the stereotypical Millennial, and his Elvis-esque voice and moves are thrilling.

Barninger and his cast and crew give a great performance of Half Baked, highlighting the comedy, and teasing out the subtleties in the relationships between the characters. Audiences can enjoy this comedy at Hanover Little Theatre through November 19th. Performances are already selling out, so get your tickets now!




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
Open Stage To Present A Full Line Up Of Holly Jolly Holiday Performances Photo
Open Stage To Present A Full Line Up Of Holly Jolly Holiday Performances

Open Stage will present a full lineup of holly jolly holiday performances, including 'Who's Holiday!' from Nov. 25 - Dec. 23, 'A Christmas Carol' from Dec. 2-23, and 'Paige Turner: SLAY RIDE!' on Dec. 9. Get ready for a season of laughter and holiday magic in downtown Harrisburg.

2
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts Reveals 2024 Season Photo
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts Reveals 2024 Season

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts unveils its highly anticipated 2024 America Season on this momentous Election Day. Embracing the spirit of democracy, DreamWrights invites audiences to join in for an enlightening and entertaining exploration of American history through a diverse and captivating series of productions.

3
Sankofa African American Theatre Company Performs Langston Hughes BLACK NATIVITY Photo
Sankofa African American Theatre Company Performs Langston Hughes' BLACK NATIVITY

Sankofa African American Theatre Company has announced its annual production of BLACK NATIVITY, a Gospel musical, written by the acclaimed American poet and playwright Langston Hughes with music arranged by Aaron Robinson and additional musical arrangements by Cheryl Hawkins.

4
BONNETS: HOW LADIES OF GOOD BREEDING ARE INDUCED TO MURDER Comes to the Pavilion Theatre Photo
BONNETS: HOW LADIES OF GOOD BREEDING ARE INDUCED TO MURDER Comes to the Pavilion Theatre

Penn State Centre Stage will produce Jen Silverman's 'Bonnets: How Ladies of Good Breeding are Induced to Murder,' Nov. 14-Dec. 2, at the Pavilion Theatre on the University Park campus. The show is directed by assistant teaching professor of movement, Jenny Lamb.

From This Author - Andrea Stephenson

Andrea Stephenson’s love of music and theatre was nurtured by her parents. She started performing as a singer and actor in elementary school, and her passion for the performing arts grew through... Andrea Stephenson">(read more about this author)

Review: RUN FOR YOUR WIFE at Oyster Mill PlayhouseReview: RUN FOR YOUR WIFE at Oyster Mill Playhouse
Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Theatre HarrisburgReview: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Theatre Harrisburg
Review: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At AllenberryReview: YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Keystone Theatrics At The Playhouse At Allenberry
Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at TAFE-Theatre Arts For EveryoneReview: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at TAFE-Theatre Arts For Everyone

Videos

Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Video
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway Video
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
The Drowsy Chaperone in Central Pennsylvania The Drowsy Chaperone
Act 1 DeSales University (4/24-5/05)
DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024 in Central Pennsylvania DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Annie (Non-Equity)
Scranton Cultural Center (2/16-2/18)
York Symphony's Holiday Pops Spectacular in Central Pennsylvania York Symphony's Holiday Pops Spectacular
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (11/25-11/25)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Scranton Cultural Center (3/01-3/03)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Scranton Cultural Center (1/12-1/14)
Chicago (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania Chicago (Non-Equity)
Hershey Theatre (11/21-11/26)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Central Pennsylvania The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Strand-Capitol Performing Arts Center [Strand Theatre] (4/30-5/01)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production) in Central Pennsylvania THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production)
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/30)
Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella in Central Pennsylvania Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella
Act 1 DeSales University (11/29-12/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You